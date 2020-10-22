Travelling to Dubai? Make sure you have a confirmed return ticket on you

Recently, over 140 Indians who did not carry return tickets, were asked to return to their home countries. (Source: Pixabay)

The rules of travelling have changed a lot ever since the pandemic started. While many countries continue to keep their borders shut for international tourists, others have put up new systems and arrangements so as to keep their citizens safe, and reduce the risk of infections.

Among them, the Dubai government, as part of its latest tourist guidelines, recently announced that any visitor entering the city can only do so if they have a confirmed return ticket with them. In its absence, tourists will not be allowed to enter.

In fact, according to Khaleej Times, while the rules are being strictly enforced and followed, last week a group of passengers from India and Pakistan were left stranded at the Dubai International Airport for not having confirmed return tickets.

The report mentions that over 140 Indians were asked to return to their home countries.

A circular regarding the same, believed to have been issued on October 15, stated: “Passengers with visit and tourist visas arriving [in] Dubai without a return ticket will be not be permitted entry, and it is the sole responsibility of the airline to arrange and cover the cost of a ticket/ flight to return their passenger to the country of origin.”

The Khaleej Times report further mentions that Air India and Indigo airlines have already issued notices to passengers and travel agents explaining the situation and stating the rules.

“We are sending back people stranded at the airport as and when seats are available on the aircraft. This is an ongoing process,” Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, was quoted as saying.

The move is being explained as a precautionary measure that the UAE city is taking to control the influx of people from other countries, especially high-risk ones like India, while also additionally making sure that people return to their home countries in due course of time, especially since the pandemic refuses to recede.

