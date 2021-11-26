Travelling to Singapore? Here’s everything to know about papers and protocols

For those Indians thinking of making an international trip, the enormous paperwork and protocols in place — besides visa application — that varies from country to country, serve as a huge deterrent.

While domestic travel has been going on for a while and is a tad simpler, international journeys entail reading up all about the Covid protocols in place in the destination country, to make sure you do not feel hassled at the last minute.

Among the many foreign destination options, Singapore continues to remain a popular holiday spot for Indians, as it was pre-pandemic. So, in case you are considering making a stop there for a few days to enjoy the beaches, the food and everything else the country offers, here is everything that will help you prepare.

Travel requirements for short-term visitors to Singapore

According to visitsingapore.com, a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) has been created to enable fully-vaccinated visitors from certain countries to enter Singapore. Beginning November 29, flights will resume between India and Singapore for all purpose travel and short-term visit. VTL will start with six flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

There are, however, the following few things to keep in mind:

1. Travellers must be “fully vaccinated at least 14 days after receiving the full regime of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or WHO EUL vaccines, and present proof of vaccination issued, before the intended date of entry”.

2. They must be in one or more of the VTL countries in the last 14 consecutive days prior to departure.

3. Travellers may have to undergo two Covid tests, one within two days before departing and one upon arrival. The pre-departure test may be a PCR test or a professionally-administered ART.

4. Travellers may also need a vaccinated travel pass (VTP) for short-term visit, along with the visa.

5. If passengers from India take a non-VTL flight (not departing from the aforementioned cities), they may be subjected to additional public health requirements.

6. Keep in mind that travellers may need to arrange for self-isolation accommodation, which is required while waiting for the on-arrival PCR result. Visitors can isolate themselves, or with household members who are vaccinated and have the same travel history. VTL passengers, however, may not need to undergo quarantine.

7. Submissions of health, travel history, and accommodation declarations should be made three days before arrival. It can be submitted through Visit Singapore Travel Guide or SG Arrival Card (SGAC) e-Service.

8. Travellers must register and make payment for their on-arrival Covid PCR test prior to departure.

9. They need to download and register their profile on the TraceTogether app.

10. Finally, before their travel, visitors will need to have travel insurance in place for Covid-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs in Singapore, with a minimum coverage of S$30,000.

On arrival, the visitor must present to the immigration officer:

• Valid Vaccinated Travel Pass (electronic or physical copy)

• Valid vaccination certificate (electronic or physical copy)

• Valid pre-departure Covid PCR test result certificate (electronic or physical copy) in English

• Valid visa (if applicable)

• Electronic or physical copy of travel insurance policy

