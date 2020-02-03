Travelling abroad? Know what mistakes can land you in the soup

Steer clear of paying heavy fines by learning about the dos and don’ts of the country you are about to visit. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Steer clear of paying heavy fines by learning about the dos and don’ts of the country you are about to visit. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Taking an international trip is always exciting. Aside from all the social-media flattery, it gives you the chance to explore a new place, interact with locals and learn more about the world. But, you must keep in mind that the things you get away with in your home country, may be low-key illegal in the country you are about to visit. Or the laws of the land may not be too favourable for tourists. As such, it is important to do a thorough research beforehand.

Here are some ways in which you can be busted in these countries, and charged with hefty fines, if you are caught doing some crazy things. Read on.

Feeding birds

Remember that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene, wherein the character of Amrish Puri feeds some pigeons in London, because it reminds him of his homeland India? Please do not do that in Europe. You may be heavily fined for it. In fact, it is believed that Venice in Italy has prohibited tourists from doing it at the Piazza San Marco since 2008. It is considered to be a hidden expense, and unless you have hundreds of Euros to shell out as fine, do not do it.

Public Display of Affection

While many conservative nations, including India, are squeamish about the very idea of open display of love, the United Arab Emirates is especially strict about it. In fact, you may be fined, deported, or made to serve jail time, if you are caught indulging in PDA. Also, avoid flashing your middle finger and urinating in public when visiting UAE.

Running out of gas

The Germans take their road rules seriously. So, if you are planning on driving around the country, make sure your vehicle’s fuel tank is full at all times. You can be fined up to 70 euros — or roughly 82 USD — if you run out of gas. You cannot create traffic obstacles for other people, no matter where you are driving, and especially on the Autobahn, which is a federal controlled-access highway system in Germany.

Being in the nude

Of course, most nations are against public indecency. That means you cannot walk around naked. Especially in public spaces. But in Singapore, you have to exercise caution before deciding to be in the nude inside your own house, too. If you are exposed to public view, you may be fined up to 2,000 Singapore dollars or three months in jail.

Swearing

When in Canada, keep it clean. Use of abusive language and riotous, boisterous or violent behaviour in parks in Toronto can land you in trouble. You may be fined over 200 Canadian dollars for this offence. Also, public bus drivers in Ontario can refuse to take/keep you on board, if you are in an inebriated state and/or conducting yourself in a disorderly manner.

