Travelers’ Choice Awards: Check out the most popular and trending destinations for 2022

After almost two years of restricted travel experience, looks like travellers are once again packing their bags to go out and explore. Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases across the world due to the Omicron variant, the desire to travel is expected to remain high this year.

According to a recent survey by Tripadvisor, 71 per cent of Americans say that they are likely to travel for leisure in 2022. “As the world returns to travel, priorities are changing, and people want more memorable experiences on their trips. Three-quarters (75 per cent) of Americans say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans,” said Steven Paganelli, Director, Destinations, Hotels and OTAs, Americas at Tripadvisor.

The travel guidance platform also announced its highly anticipated ‘Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations’.

“There is a whole world out there to choose from, and we want to help guide travelers looking to take the best trips for them – whatever that perfect vacation may look like. From adventure to R&R, the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations include several subcategories created to reflect the best places to go no matter what type of trip you’re after,” Paganelli said.

While Dubai bagged the top spot in the list of popular destinations, London and Cancun grabbed second and third spots respectively. In the list of trending destinations, Majorca, Balearic Island occupied the first place, followed by Cairo, Egypt and Rhodes, Dodecanese. Check out the list of the top 10 popular and trending destinations here.

Most popular destinations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates London, United Kingdom Cancún, Mexico Bali, Indonesia Crete, Greece Rome, Italy Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Istanbul, Turkey Paris, France Hurghada, Egypt

Most trending destinations

Majorca, Balearic Islands Cairo, Egypt Rhodes, Dodecanese Tulum, Mexico Dubrovnik, Croatia Ibiza, Balearic Islands Natal, Brazil Arusha, Tanzania Goreme, Turkey Santorini, Cyclades

Apart from the usual lists of popular and trending destinations, the Awards also included the ‘Best of the Best Destinations’ for food lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, skiers, city lovers and sun-seekers, offering inspiration according to your travel mood. Take a look at the top destinations below.

For food lovers

Rome, Italy London, United Kingdom Paris, France Dubai, UAE Barcelona, Spain

For sun-seekers

Cancun, Mexico Bali, Indonesia Crete, Greece Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Playa del Carmen, Mexico

For outdoor enthusiasts

Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica Jim Corbett National Park, India Serengeti National Park, Tanzania Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya Kruger National Park, South Africa

For city lovers

Dubai, UAE London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Istanbul, Turkey Paris, France

For skiers

Zermatt, Switzerland Jackson, Wyoming Banff, Alberta Whistler, British Columbia Queenstown, New Zealand

