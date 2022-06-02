Travel to Italy vicariously through Sayani Gupta’s idyllic holiday pictures

Sayani Gupta recently travelled to the ever-romantic and picturesque Italy. From the Colosseum to the Vatican City, the Axone actor explored it all, and documented it through gorgeous pictures that she shared on her Instagram profile.

Let’s take a look at the destinations she travelled to for some much-needed summer vacay inspiration:

In one of her first posts from Italy, Gupta looked lovely in a pair of leather pants and a coat with faux fur lining styled with a basic white tee that she accessorised with a statement chain link necklace and chunky white platform boots.

She also shared pictures from a boat, sailing across Lago d’Orta, a lake situated in Northern Italy. It was previously known as Lado di San Guilio, named after Saint Julius, the patron saint of the region. Gupta was travelling with actor Maanvi Gagroo.

Gupta also witnessed one of the most famous paintings to ever exist — The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci at the Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. She wrote in her caption: “The Last Supper… Most extraordinary! Had hair standing for a good part of the first five minutes! Having been obsessed with art and paintings, have had the good fortune of seeing pieces of some masters but nothing is comparable to this masterpiece! It really is a miracle. Beyond grateful that got to witness Vinci”.

Gupta’s pictures from Murano in Italy in front of a red house were equally stunning. Murano is a series of islands linked by bridges in the Venetian Lagoon in North Italy. It is most famously known for its ancient tradition of glass making. Gupta looked travel-ready in baggy jeans and a floral corset paired with a long green cape.

Her next set of pictures were from St. Peter’s Square, large plaza located right in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, which is the papal enclave inside Rome. It is named after St. Peter, an apostle of Jesus considered to be the first Pope by Catholics. She looked lovely in a bright yellow maxi dress, blue sneakers, and a printed bandana.

Gupta also has a restaurant recommendation for the next time you’re in Rome. She shared pictures from Anticapesa in Trastevere and wrote in her caption, “I happened to eat at one of the most delightful restaurants that apparently is a favourite haunt of many of our favourites! @anticapesa is a Michelin ⭐️ marvel of food that tastes and looks like art! Must try next time you are visiting!”

Of course, no holiday to Rome is complete without seeing the Colosseum, the largest amphitheater in the world, located in the center of Rome.

