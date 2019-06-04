Travel tips: How to avoid motion sickness

If you are one of those who are prone to motion sickness, then you know that travelling can induce anxiety. It is generally tough to figure out the trigger while in transit.

Motion sickness is a disturbance caused in the inner ear caused by a repeated motion from a vehicle or any other movement. It can occur while traveling by car or by boat or even during turbulence on a flight. You get a sense of fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, and vomiting while traveling. While there is no fixed formula which would give guaranteed results, there are some tips that might be helpful.

Choose your seat wisely

While travelling, chose a seat which would keep your inner ear stable and have the least movement possible. It could be over the wing on an airplane, in the front seat of a car or bus, or on the lower level of a train. On a boat, it should be at the middle of the vessel on a lower deck.

Prep before the day of travel

A good night’s sleep, staying hydrated, consuming a light meal (ideally low-fat food) can go a long way in dealing with motion sickness.

Avoid cell phone or books

While in motion, avoid looking at your cell phone or reading a book, rather look out at a fixed point on the horizon, not at something close-up. You can also put some music or an audiobook to distract yourself.

Ginger candies

Ginger has anti-nausea properties, so stuff your bag with ginger candies and pop one whenever you feel the need.

Chamomile tea

Something that can soothe your tummy is also helpful such as chamomile tea. All you have to do is carry a few tea bags while travelling, along with your mug or travel flask filled with warm water.

Peppermint oil

Try dabbing a few drops of peppermint oil on your skin, particularly at pulse points. It can help reduce nausea. Rubbing it on handkerchief, scarf will also help.