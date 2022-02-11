scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 11, 2022
Must Read

Quiz alert: How well do you know India?

Some of these may leave you scratching your head

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 5:30:50 pm
travel quizHow many of these facts can you get right? (Photos from Wikimedia Commons, designed by Angshuman Maity)

India’s diversity is rooted in its rich history and heritage, something that continues to intrigue and wow everyone — from archaeologists and historians to botanists and literary scholars.

ALSO TAKE |How many of these wildly popular fashion trends and styles can you guess?

But, how well do you know the country you call home? Take our quiz to know the answer for yourself!

How many of these facts were you acquainted with?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art auction
‘Present Future’: Auction to highlight prevalent, upcoming trends in contemporary art

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement