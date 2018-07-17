Majority of Indians select travel destinations for the food; find out which city fares high on the list

The hot and spicy chola bhatura lures many foodies to Delhi’s culinary hub. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The hot and spicy chola bhatura lures many foodies to Delhi’s culinary hub. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

What puts a travel destination on your bucket list? Is it the awe-inspiring beauty of the landscape, the adrenaline gushing adventure sports that you can try, or the mouth-watering cuisines the place offers?

While you may have your own reasons, it turns out that 67 per cent of Indians pick a place for the local food choices it has, as per Booking.com, a leading travel site. Furthur to the research released under the name ‘Taste of Travel,’about 49 per cent of Indian travellers are planning to take a dedicated food tourism trip in 2018.

The findings also identify destinations in the country to experience local cuisines and delicacies. The topmost places preferred by tourists are New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Condolim.

While the sprawling food culture in the country attracts many tourists, the one-of-a-kind street food doesn’t fail to lure travellers and foodies alike. Made with a blend of exotic spices and ingredients, Indian street food is cherished not just by the countrymen, but also finds appreciation with the international palate.

With Kolkata leading the way with the spicy and savoury puchka, Amritsar is following suit with the famous Amritsari kulcha. Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi have also emerged as much sought after food destinations. Here are some of the local delicacies to look out for while taking a trip.

Enjoy the heavenly burst of Puchka in your mouth. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Enjoy the heavenly burst of Puchka in your mouth. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Kolkata

Puchka, that is also known as gol gappa or pani puri, is the king of street food in the city. Along with the drool-worthy papri chat, dum aloo phuchkas and dahi phuchkas giving tangy mouthfuls of heaven, the churmur made with mashed potato, crushed papri and tamarind pulp is another foodies’ delight.

The delectable butter-drenched Amritsari kulcha is to die for. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The delectable butter-drenched Amritsari kulcha is to die for. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Amritsar

A visit to the city of the Golden Temple is incomplete without trying the langar. The ghee-laden Kara Prasad that the langar offers is worth fighting a way through the crowd.

Moreover, the famous Amritsari kulcha has found its way all over the country now, but the preparation in the home city remains the best. The butter drenched, cauliflower and potato stuffed kulcha is another to-die-for delicacy.

The delicious khakhra is a must try in Ahmedabad. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The delicious khakhra is a must try in Ahmedabad. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Ahmedabad

Gujju cities are famous for their nashtas and the spicy, tangy and delicate khakhra is a preparation you just can’t miss. Fafdas, namkeen, papad are some other food items you can relish and also buy to take home.

Spice up your trip with Vada Pav. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai

Mumbai is a street foodie’s delight with the khau gali of the city offering a plethora of options to entice your taste buds. From the spicy vada pav, kheema pav to the chicken tikka masala, garlic naan, rabdi kulfi and phirni for dessert, one would have a hard time running out of tasty choices.

Daulat ki chaat, the light and airy dessert in Delhi is a heavenly culinary experience. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Daulat ki chaat, the light and airy dessert in Delhi is a heavenly culinary experience. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi

From the backstreets of Chandni Chowk to the lanes of Sarojini Nagar, there is just too much for a foodie to have his/her fill. The spicy chaat options aside, one can savour the taste of hot and crisp chola bhaturas, aloo puri and a variety of paranthas the city has to offer. To soothe the spicy flavours of the meal, one can always indulge in the bountiful desserts like daulat ki chaat, karachi halwa, phirni that the capital offers.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd