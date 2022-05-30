Take a cue from Kirti Kulhari’s recent vacation and make sure to visit these picturesque destinations when in Jordan

With a steady decline in Covid-19 cases in most parts of the world, countries have reopened their borders for international tourists once again. As such, travellers across the globe are hitting the road with renewed zeal, after a hiatus of two years. And, actor Kirti Kulhari is one of them as she recently jetted off to Jordan for a trip with her friends.

The 36-year-old made the most of her time in the country, glimpses of which she shared on social media. From exploring the biggest and capital city of Jordan, Amman, to spending time in Aqaba, Kirti’s Jordan itinerary was filled with some exciting destinations.

Check out some of the most famous and loved places in Jordan that the actor visited.

She started her journey by visiting Amman. “It’s freezing here (6-7 degrees Celsius) plus the wind is crazy,” she wrote.

One of the most underrated destinations in the Middle-East, Amman offers a charm and spirit, that is quite different from its neighbours. Known for its perfect blend of westernised development and middle-eastern flair, the city is a sight to behold with its Roman ruins, museums, mosques, Citadel, souqs and coffee houses.

No trip to Jordan is complete without visiting the Amman Citadel. Posing in front of the historic site, Kirti wrote, “I am not a touristy kind of a traveller but #Jordan has a way of preserving and presenting their heritage and history which makes you want to really experience it. loved it.”

Towering above Amman on a hill, Amman Citadel comprises a 1700 meter wall that dates back to the Bronze Age, the iconic Temples of Hercules, and the Umayyad Palace. It is located on top of Jebel Al Qala’a, a hill situated 850 meters above sea level. This archaeological site should be on the top of all history enthusiasts’ bucket list.

Next, the actor visited King Abdullah I Mosque, which is capped by a magnificent blue mosaic dome beneath which around 3,000 devotees offer prayers. Built between 1982 and 1989, it is a memorial built by the late King Hussein to his grandfather.

Next, she peeped into the Roman Theatre in Amman, the most impressive remnant of Roman Philadelphia. Built-in the second century, it has a seating capacity of 6000. The full restoration of the theatre had begun in 1957 in which none of the original materials was used.

Finally, she visited Aqaba, a Jordanian port city on the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba. Its beach resorts are popular for windsurfing, scuba diving and other water sports. “A place filled with #quotes #restaurants #bars #ayla,” Kirti wrote, describing the place.

