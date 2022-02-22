Travel diaries: Hina Khan is vacationing in Egypt; check out the famous places she visited

With Covid-19 cases plummeting and restrictions gradually easing across the globe, travel enthusiasts have once again hit the road, after a slump of two years. Celebrities, too, have been frequently seen jetting off to picturesque locations to unwind and spend some time off with their loved ones. As such, Hina Khan is currently vacationing in Egypt, visiting some famous places in the country located in the northeastern corner of Africa, and setting serious travel goals.

Read on to know more about the actor‘s Egypt diaries and get inspired to visit this stunning country.

A trip to Egypt is definitely incomplete without witnessing the magnificent Pyramids of Giza, reminiscent of the country’s rich heritage.

Posing alongside a camel with the backdrop of the pyramids, the actor wrote, “Perfect weather, perfect location and a perfect companion..I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it? Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it..”

Constructed some 4,500 years ago, the Giza Pyramids are relics of Egypt’s Old Kingdom era. They are a defining symbol of the country, and one of the ancient seven Wonders of the World. With a height of 146 metres and a base of 754 feet, these pyramids continue to enthrall tourists with their sheer grandeur.

Hina soaked in the sun at the Philae Temple, located on Aglika Island just south of the old Aswan Dam. “History does not belong to us, we belong to it…Philae Temple Aswan,” Hina wrote, sharing some stunning pictures from the historic location.

During the construction of the Aswan Dam in the 1960s, the Philae Island, where the temple was originally located, was almost completely lost. However, due to the rescue efforts by UNESCO and the Egyptian government, it was rebuilt, preserving its rich heritage. This beautiful temple should find a place on your itinerary.

Next, Hina visited the Temple of Kom Ombu, which is a double temple in the town of Kom Ombo in Aswan Governorate, Egypt. “Dreams, Mysteries, Memories,” she wrote.

Dedicated to the gods Sobek and Haroeris, the temple building is unique owing to its double design — the courts, halls, sanctuaries and rooms are duplicated for two sets of gods. Don’t miss the Crocodile Museum located in the temple premises, where hundreds of mummified crocodiles are exhibited.

The 34-year-old also visited the Mosque of Muhammad Ali, situated in the Citadel of Cairo in Egypt.

Built in the memory of Tusun Pasha, Muhammad Ali’s oldest son, it is one of the landmarks and tourist attractions of Cairo and one of the first spots you will see when approaching the city.

