Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Decoding travel in 2023: Lonely Planet’s ‘Best In Travel’ list features these countries…

Whether you are looking to explore, to enjoy the journey, to unwind, or to simply eat local delicacies, these categories and the countries listed under them can help you make a choice

Where are you planning to travel to in 2023? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Travel enthusiasts are always on the lookout for new places to explore, often making elaborate plans and itineraries for domestic and international travels.

When it comes to the latter, it can get a little confusing with all the paperwork and the planning, taking care of the budget, etc. Sometimes, your choice of destination also depends on what it is that you want to do there: eat, relax, sleep, explore, etc.

With just weeks to go before 2022 wraps up, there must be many travel plans in the pipeline. As such, travel publication Lonely Planet has come out with its ‘Best In Travel 2023’ list, which is its ” annual run-down of must-visit destinations and must-experience moments for adventurous travellers”.

It has divided the top places to tour in 2023 into five categories — based on what a particular traveller may be interested to do — that features ‘eat’, ‘journey’, ‘connect’, ‘learn’, and ‘unwind’.

The destinations that have been covered under ‘eat’ are: Lima, Peru; Umbria, Italy; Fukuoka, Japan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Montevideo, Uruguay; South Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet)

So, if you are a foodie, you will know where exactly to visit in the coming year.

Next, the destinations that have been covered under ‘journey’ include: Nova Scotia, Canada; Bhutan; Parques Nacionales Naturales Colombia; Istanbul to Sofia Train; Western Australia; Zambia.

These are for the travellers who simply want to enjoy the journey and enjoy majestic sights.

Destinations covered under ‘connect’ include: Accra, Ghana; Albania; Sydney, Australia; Guyana; Boise, USA; Alaska, USA.

Places that fall under ‘learn’ are: New Mexico, USA; El Salvador; Dresden, Germany; Marseille, France; Manchester, United Kingdom; Southern Scotland.

If you are looking to unwind, head over to: Dominica; Halkidiki, Greece; Jamaica; Jordan; Malta; Raja Ampat, Indonesia.

No Indian city features on the list.

If you are looking to go international next year, this list can come in handy.

