Train station named after England’s soccer team manager Gareth Southgate

A passenger takes a selfie at Southgate Underground Station, temporarily renamed as ‘Gareth Southgate’ in honour of England’s soccer team manager. (Source: Reuters) A passenger takes a selfie at Southgate Underground Station, temporarily renamed as ‘Gareth Southgate’ in honour of England’s soccer team manager. (Source: Reuters)

If you are an England supporter, then here’s some good news for you. The Southgate Underground Station has been temporarily renamed as ‘Gareth Southgate’ in honour of England soccer team manager. Calling it the best World Cup performance in 28 years under the leadership of Gareth Southgate, the team’s chance to enter the finals was narrowly missed and Transport for London felt that it was important to applaud his efforts.

One of the travellers Patricia Gomez, 44 travelled from Morden in south London on her day off on Monday to get a photograph with the new sign. While talking to Reuters, she said, “We have to celebrate the achievement, it’s important, Gareth was awesome, he gave the team motivation, he made them work as a family.” His strategic planning and constant support pushed the team forward.

Southgate Underground Station roundel. (Source: Reuters) Southgate Underground Station roundel. (Source: Reuters)

His popularity led many fans to copy his fashion style during 2018 FIFA World Cup. Reportedly, one retailer said sales of waistcoats had soared during the tournament while, the day of the semi-final clash with Croatia was dubbed “Waistcoat Wednesday”.

