TQWL on your train ticket: What it means, confirmation chances and boarding rules

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Booked a Tatkal train ticket and saw TQWL on your booking? You may be wondering what it means, whether the ticket can still get confirmed and, most importantly, whether you can board the train if it stays waitlisted.
Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, explains that Tatkal is typically used by passengers who need to travel at short notice, whether due to an emergency, an unexpected change in plans, or because they could not book during the regular reservation window.
When the confirmed accommodation under the Tatkal quota is “exhausted”, the passenger is placed on the Tatkal Quota Waiting List, or TQWL.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“TQWL is essentially a last-minute waiting list. Since it is linked to the limited Tatkal quota, it generally has the lowest chance of confirmation among the major waiting-list categories,” Pittie tells indianexpress.com.
In simple terms, TQWL means you booked a Tatkal ticket, but no confirmed seat or berth is available for you yet. It is different from other railway waiting lists such as General Waiting List (GNWL), Remote Location Waiting List (RLWL), and Pooled Quota Waiting List (PQWL).
Tatkal tickets are booked for last-minute travel. If all confirmed seats under the Tatkal quota are already taken, new bookings go into the Tatkal waiting list.
“With Tatkal bookings opening just one day before travel, there is also a limited window for the waitlist to move before chart preparation,” Pittie explains.
Yes, it can, but there is no guarantee. Your TQWL status can change if a seat becomes available under the relevant Tatkal quota, for example, when a confirmed Tatkal passenger cancels.
“However, confirmed Tatkal tickets generally do not qualify for a refund on cancellation. Because of this, cancellations within the confirmed Tatkal quota are relatively limited, which is one of the reasons TQWL tickets rarely clear,” says Pittie.
Whether your ticket gets confirmed depends on factors such as the train, route, class, travel date and cancellations.
This is the most important thing to remember: if your online ticket is still fully waitlisted after the chart is prepared, you cannot board the train on that ticket.
If you booked the ticket online and it remains fully waitlisted when the chart is prepared, it is automatically cancelled. The applicable refund is then processed back to the bank account used for the booking.
“For a counter ticket, the passenger needs to cancel it manually at the railway station in order to claim the applicable refund,” Pittie further adds.
So, check your PNR status before leaving for the station. You need a confirmed or RAC status to travel on the reserved train ticket.
If you travel without a valid reservation on a fully waitlisted ticket, you can be treated as a “ticketless passenger.”
Yes. You can cancel a “waitlisted TQWL” ticket before chart preparation.
” As per the applicable cancellation rules, a ₹60 + GST cancellation charge is deducted from the refund for a waitlisted ticket,” Pittie notes while adding:
“One of the most common misconceptions is that a TQWL ticket automatically upgrades to RAC, which is not the case, as TQWL and RAC are separate reservation categories,” Pittie clarifies.
Many people also assume that TQWL gets priority for vacant seats. “However, vacant seats are not automatically given to TQWL passengers, as GNWL has priority under the reservation system.”
“Another misconception is that a TQWL ticket will clear whenever another passenger cancels. In reality, confirmation depends on availability within the relevant quota and the applicable allocation process,” says Pittie.
Think of TQWL as “I have booked a Tatkal ticket, but I don’t have a confirmed seat yet.”
Your ticket may get confirmed before the chart is prepared, but if it remains fully waitlisted after chart preparation, your online ticket is cancelled and you cannot travel on it.
So before heading to the station, check your final PNR status and make sure it says Confirmed or RAC.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.