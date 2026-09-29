TQWL on your train ticket: What it means, confirmation chances and boarding rules

Booked a Tatkal train ticket and saw TQWL on your booking? You may be wondering what it means, whether the ticket can still get confirmed and, most importantly, whether you can board the train if it stays waitlisted.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, explains that Tatkal is typically used by passengers who need to travel at short notice, whether due to an emergency, an unexpected change in plans, or because they could not book during the regular reservation window.

When the confirmed accommodation under the Tatkal quota is “exhausted”, the passenger is placed on the Tatkal Quota Waiting List, or TQWL.