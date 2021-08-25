Town near Rome becomes latest of offer €1 homes to prospective buyers

If you are thinking of making a fresh start in life, Italy is the country that you should consider moving to. As mentioned earlier — in some of our previous stories — the country has been trying to repopulate its smaller towns and villages.

Now, it has been learnt that another village near Rome has joined the €1 home sell-off list. According to a report in CNN, the countryside town of Maenza has become the latest and the first in Rome’s Latium region to begin selling homes for just Rs 87, approximately.

Per the report, the historic location is high up on the Lepini hills south of the capital city of Rome. It is this place where shepherds once lived. The town is making dozens of abandoned stone houses available to people, in a bid to attract new occupants.

Claudio Sperduti, the mayor of the town, has said he is “launching an ambitious pact for the rebirth” of his hometown, with the intention to breathe a new life “into its quiet alleys”.

“We’re taking it one step at a time. As original families get in touch and hand over to us their old houses, we place these on the market through specific public notices on our website to make it all very transparent,” he has been quoted as telling CNN.

According to him, the goal is to recover “disused crumbling properties by liaising between old owners and potential buyers”.

In case someone is interested, they will have to contact the town hall to make property requests. The local officials will then attempt to match their requirements, the report states.

About 100 neglected properties are a part of this deal. Some of them have become a potential danger to passersby, owing to their dilapidated condition.

Applications for the first few houses close on August 28, 2021. The mayor, however, has reassured that for people who miss out, more such houses will go on sale.

As has been the case with previous such properties and offers, those who buy a house in Maenza must renovate it within three years, and give a deposit guarantee of €5,000 (about Rs 4,35,990) to be returned once the work is completed, the CNN report states.

Additionally, a detailed restyle plan, explaining what you intend to do with the property — a home, B&B, shop or restaurant — must also be filed. Interestingly, families with children and young couples who wish to live in Maenza on a semi-permanent basis are encouraged to apply, Sperduti has said.

If there are several applicants for the same house, priority will be given to whoever wants to settle down and plan fastest renovations.

The mayor, however, has said unlike other towns and villages, this one is not offering €1 homes to help with the dwindling population. Instead, it is a way to “block realtors and speculators from grabbing the old houses to make money”.

