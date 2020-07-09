Tourists in Spain will soon be able to enjoy coronavirus-free ‘Paradise’ vacation

Camping at Trillas Platja Tamarit (Source: srta.leirex/Instagram) Camping at Trillas Platja Tamarit (Source: srta.leirex/Instagram)

Travellers will now be able to enjoy an “ultra safe” stay at a Spanish campsite but only if they test COVID-19 negative themselves.

Trillas Platja Tamarit in Tarragona, located on the north-east coast near Barcelona, has introduced COVID-19 tests on arrival for guests who wish to enter the “Paradise” zone. This special zone comprises 40 mobile homes, 10 pitches, beach views, a sports area, a swimming pool, restaurant and entertainment.

The Paradise zone is inspired by similar schemes in South Korea, reported Independent, and will open later in July. Guests will be able to avail fast-tracked testing that would deliver results in six hours. Meanwhile, they would have to wait in a holding zone, wear masks and practise social distancing.

Those who finally test negative can enjoy a holiday without masks, while staying at least one metre away from other guests in the designated safe zone. Besides, rigorous hygiene practices would also be used.

This new post-pandemic arrangement would “allow the essence of the human relations, one of the greatest attractions of the camping experience, without masks or fear of approaching other people…make it feasible to enjoy a vacation experience in camping in complete freedom, without additional security measures,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

