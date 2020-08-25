Tourists must postpone their Bali visit until 2021

The island has postponed its plans to reopen and welcome tourists come September, because of the concern around the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every year, people from all around the world visit Bali, an island in Indonesia, famous for its temples, volcanic mountains, good food and beaches. If you have already been to this province, consider yourself lucky, because those who had plans to visit the place this year, may have to wait longer. The island has postponed its plans to reopen and welcome tourists come September, because of the concern around the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, its governor announced Saturday.

According to The National, Governor Wayan Koster confirmed the changes in an official letter. “The Indonesian government couldn’t reopen its doors to foreign travellers until the end of 2020 as we remain a red zone. The situation is not conducive to allowing foreign tourists to come to Indonesia, including Bali,” Koster wrote.

While no new dates for the reopening have been mentioned, it is being said that tourists may have to drop their travel plans until 2021. Until about a month ago, it appeared that Bali was ready to welcome visitors from around the world, and boost its travel sector. It had seemed that the island was safe, even as the rest of the country recorded high numbers.

The outlet reports that by June 2020, the island had started to see a spike in its cases. It now has recorded 4,576 cases and 53 deaths. Nationwide, Indonesia has seen approximately 6,680 deaths, and more than 1,53,000 confirmed cases.

Indonesians who were looking to journey outside the country have also been asked to patiently wait, until the end of the year.

The island province of Bali is idyllic. Tourists almost always indulge in a few staple activities like visiting Seminyak, going to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, visiting the beautiful Ulun Danu Beratan Temple, gazing at Mount Agung — an active volcano in the region — among other such things.

