scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Tour operators expect boom time this Durga puja season in Bengal

Raj Basu, convenor of the Association for Conservation of Tourism, said that most of the destinations in forests and hills in the state have been booked from early October till after Diwali

By: PTI | Kolkata |
July 21, 2022 7:30:16 pm
Durga puja, Durga puja 2022, Durga puja pandals Durga Puja in Kolkata was included in UNESCO's representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2021. (Photo: Partha Paul)

Tour operators are expecting a never-before boom of tourist arrivals in West Bengal this Durga Puja season if there is no Covid-19 surge, with bookings and inquiries pouring in from various countries as well as other states within India.

Travel Agents Federation of India’s eastern region chairman Anil Punjabi said that there will be a similar movement of travellers from West Bengal for a taste of wanderlust to various countries in Europe and the Far East, apart from domestic destinations.

​​🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“This time it will be a boom. If there is no Covid surge, we are expecting big business,” he told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task

Raj Basu, convenor of the Association for Conservation of Tourism, said that most of the destinations in forests and hills in the state have been booked from early October till after Diwali.

With a lot of bookings and enquiries from people from various countries and Indian states, tourist arrivals to Kolkata and other parts of the state will be at an “all-time high” this time, Punjabi said.

He said that after the Durga Puja in Kolkata was included in UNESCO’s representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2021, the interest shown in being part of it among foreigners and domestic tourists has increased manifold.

“There is big demand from foreigners to visit Kolkata and other parts of Bengal,” Punjabi said.

He said that NRIs accompanied by their foreign friends are expected to come from Europe, the USA, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore. Besides, citizens of various countries will come on their own.

“After the Durga Puja celebrations, many of them will also be going to the hills to enjoy cooler climes,” Punjabi said.

While the large community pujas in Kolkata have always been huge crowd pullers, people are now also making a beeline for visiting the old ‘zamindar bari’ pujas, which are considered heritage and strict followers of rituals.

durga Puja, durga Puja unesco, durga puja 2022 With a lot of bookings and enquiries from people from various countries and Indian states, tourist arrivals to Kolkata and other parts of the state will be at an “all-time high” this time, Punjabi said.

Even as tourists from various places are showing interest in coming to Kolkata to be part of the five-day long festivities during the Durga Puja in October, a large section of people in the city and other places in West Bengal want to visit quieter places.

Punjabi said that a lot of people are showing interest in and booking destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Maldives and Far Eastern countries like Thailand and also Vietnam with which Kolkata now has direct flight connectivity.

“People have already started applying for visas for Europe, UK and Canada as one has to start the process at least two months in advance for these places,” he said.

Domestic tourists will also flock to Darjeeling hills and the forests and tea gardens in the Dooars and Terai region of the state and to Sikkim, said Raj Basu.

ALSO READ |‘Barir Pujo’ in Delhi’s CR Park: When Durga comes home

Basu told PTI that it will be a test of how much the travel operators are prepared this time for the huge rush.

During the summer season, there were complaints of high travel costs with taxis charging nearly double the normal rate in the hills. Hiring a car from Bagdogra airport to a destination, which normally costs around Rs 3,500, had reached up to Rs 7,000.

Basu said that the main problem during the summer arose from vehicle rental costs, with some operators trying to make the most of the demand.

He claimed that the travel operators in the region have written to the governments of West Bengal and Sikkim to evolve mechanisms to regulate the car hiring costs.

“We want that by September 15 the state governments announce a policy to ensure a hassle-free, pocket-friendly and enjoyable stay for the tourists,” he said.

Basu said that people are showing more interest in travelling to rural and off-beat destinations than in the main towns.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda
Watch LIVE

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad
Opinion

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad

Premium
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

swans, counting of swans, swan population, annual swan census, swan upping, swan upping in England, swan upping on River Thames, indian express news
In pictures: The annual counting of the swan population on River Thames
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement