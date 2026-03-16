From royal Rajasthan to serene peaks of Uttarakhand, here are top wedding destination trends of 2026

If you are anything like me, you already have a Pinterest board dedicated to your dream wedding. Wedding sari, colour palette, theme and dress code — all sorted before the partner ever came into the picture. But scouting destinations for your dream nuptials is not a childhood fever dream, nor a one-person task.

The whole family comes together to figure out competitive pricing and logistics, while looking for destinations that blend heritage appeal with contemporary charm.

We reached out to industry experts to find out which are the hottest destination wedding venues expected to top the charts in 2026, and here’s a quick guide to what we learnt:

Rachit Gupta, VP, marketing and sales, Athiva Hotels and Resorts (Chalet Hotels Ltd), says that the appetite for well-located, premium resort venues is clearly there, and they expect that trend to continue through 2026.

Talking about the kind of venues that couples look for the most, he shared, “City hotels within our portfolio continue to see very strong wedding demand, and that shows no sign of easing,” adding that there’s a growing interest in resort-style venues where the entire experience feels more immersive and exclusive for guests.

According to Dakshita Bhatla, founder of DB And Spaces, a destination wedding planning and design expert, the wedding scene in India is undergoing a shift, not just a replacement of grandeur, but a redefinition of experience.

Agreeing with her, Damini Oberoi, founder of wedding planning and decor company Q Events and Weddings, vouches for destinations that feel immersive yet logistically seamless for Indian families.

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What are Indian families actually looking for?



Across the people we spoke to, what became clear was that accessibility and convenience are the unspoken heroes of planning a destination wedding. “For Indian families, accessibility is a decisive factor; direct rail connectivity, improving flight networks, and shorter travel times help reduce guest drop-outs and overall wedding budgets,” said Anand Mishra, director of operations, Sayaji Hotel, Vadodara. Gupta added that Indian families planning destination weddings are increasingly looking for venues within one to two hours of a major airport. “The priority is convenience for outstation guests, combined with a quality hotel product that matches the occasion,” he said. Gupta added that Indian families planningare increasingly looking for venues within one to two hours of a major airport. “The priority is convenience for outstation guests, combined with a quality hotel product that matches the occasion,” he said. However, the weather also plays a crucial role. Bathla mentioned that in terms of cost and accessibility, Indian families continue to favour Rajasthan during winter. “The weather is predictable, evenings are pleasant and infrastructure is mature,” she opined. During the summer, Uttarakhand naturally becomes the preferred choice as families move toward cooler climates and mountain settings that offer both comfort and experiential value.

India is undergoing a shift, not just a replacement of grandeur, but a redefinition of experience. (Source: Instagram/@rockmywedding) India is undergoing a shift, not just a replacement of grandeur, but a redefinition of experience. (Source: Instagram/@rockmywedding)

What should be your top choices?

Bhatla says Rajasthan continues to embody timeless opulence, yet there is a visible and meaningful shift towards Uttarakhand’s mountains. She illustrates why Rajasthan remains an anchor for large-scale luxury weddings.



Jaipur continues to lead the circuit due to its exceptional airport connectivity and ample room inventory. The strength of Jaipur lies in its infrastructure. It allows families to host 300 to 500 guests seamlessly without logistical strain. Jodhpur and Udaipur continue to hold their own for couples seeking heritage romance. Udaipur remains synonymous with lakeside royalty, while Jodhpur brings dramatic fort backdrops and desert aesthetics that feel cinematic and immersive.

Uttarakhand



Uttarakhand has emerged as an emotional epicentre for destination weddings. Couples are increasingly leaning toward atmosphere and intimacy. “If you are looking for mountain celebrations layered with mist and forest, or a natural immersive feel, blending ritual, serenity and celebration in equal measure, Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Dehradun are your best bet,” said Bhatla.



Goa



Goa remains a strong domestic contender for destination weddings. From boutique villas to five-star resort buyouts, Goa offers wide pricing flexibility, which is perfect for blending traditional pheras with beachside cocktail nights, she said, adding that excellent domestic connectivity makes it easy for large guest lists.



Gujarat



Anand Mishra, director of operations at Sayaji Hotel, Vadodara, also highlighted a clear shift toward culturally vibrant yet cost-efficient destinations such as Vadodara and Anand Mishra, director of operations at Sayaji Hotel, Vadodara, also highlighted a clear shift toward culturally vibrant yet cost-efficient destinations such as Vadodara and Ahmedabad . These cities offer better value on venue rentals, decor and accommodation while still supporting large-format celebrations with modern infrastructure.



Maharasthra



In the west, Gupta highlighted that Khandala remains a practical and popular choice for guests travelling from In the west, Gupta highlighted that Khandala remains a practical and popular choice for guests travelling from Mumbai and Pune , largely because it is easy to reach.



Planning to go international?



Egypt