Shenaz Treasury shares some ‘things to do in San Francisco’

“This town has lost everything in earthquakes, fires, and dot-com gambles, but never its spirit,” writes Shenaz Treasury on Instagram. The actor-blogger adds that “tech inventions to social revolutions — always start right here.” So, in case you are planning to visit San Francisco, a city in California, USA, anytime soon, here are some places you must visit there.

“San Francisco is not very large and you can tour the entire city via big bus in one day,” she said in the video, adding that these open-air buses offer a 360-degree view of the city. “While touring the city you can see places like Fisherman’s Wharf, Transamerica Pyramid, Financial District, Ferry Building, and Unison Square, among others,” she added.

Further, Shenaz also listed the top places to visit in San Francisco.

The Golden Gate Bridge

It is one of the most famous tourist destinations in San Francisco and is also one of the most photographed bridges in the world. “It is not hard to see why the 1.7 miles long bridge is an incredible feat to human engineering. It has the distinction of being called one of the seven wonders of the modern world,” she informed.

Haight and Ashbury

You can’t come to San Francisco and not visit Haight and Ashbury. Once home to artists, singers, and revolutionaries, Haight and Ashbury are full of history. “It was made famous in the 1960s by the hippie movement,” she said.

Castro

“I have read about it and seen it in the movies,” she exclaimed. Castro district is an internationally recognised neighbourhood that is known to be LGBTQ-friendly. “Also, its is the home to one of the biggest gay rights activists of the 1970s, Harvey Milk,” Shenaz said in her video.

Lombard street

This street is famous for being the ‘crookedest’ street in the world. “It is full of twists and turns,” said Shenaz in the video.

Chinatown

San Francisco houses a lot of Asians. San Francisco’s Chinatown is one of the oldest Chinatown in North America. It was built in Chinese style. One thing that may come as a surprise to many is that “burials are not allowed anymore in San Francisco but there is a pet cemetery. There are little graves of pets,” Shenaz said in the video.

