Top places in India to witness the country’s earliest sunrise

For many travellers, few experiences are as magical as watching the first rays of the sun paint the sky in shades of gold and crimson. Owing to its vast east-west expanse, India offers several destinations where dawn arrives much earlier than in the rest of the country. From the ‘land of the rising sun’ to Nagaland, here are the top places in the northeast to catch a glimpse of India’s earliest sunrises.

Often regarded as the first place in India to receive sunlight, Dong Valley is a hidden gem in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. Situated near the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction, this tiny village attracts travellers eager to witness the country’s earliest dawn.

Reaching the sunrise viewpoint requires a short trek before dawn. As the sun peeks over the Mishmi Hills, the valley below slowly comes alive in an impressive display of colours.

Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh

Located close to Dong, Kibithoo is another eastern frontier village that experiences sunrise before most parts of India. Perched at an altitude of around 1,300 metres, it is one of the easternmost inhabited places in the country.

Beyond the dawn views, Kibithoo offers visitors a chance to explore a region rich in history, culture and strategic significance near the international border.

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Walong, Arunachal Pradesh

Walong, known for its picturesque valleys and historical importance during the 1962 India-China War, is another excellent destination for early risers. Located along the Lohit River, the town is surrounded by towering mountains and dense forests. Compared to more popular tourist destinations, Walong remains relatively unexplored, making it ideal for travellers seeking solitude and natural beauty.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

While not the absolute first place to see the sunrise, Dzukou Valley offers one of the most spectacular dawn experiences in Northeast India. Straddling the border between Nagaland and Manipur, the valley is famous for its seasonal wildflowers. Trekkers who camp overnight in the valley are rewarded with a sunrise that gradually transforms the mist-covered grasslands into a glowing panorama.

Most of India’s earliest sunrise destinations are concentrated in Arunachal Pradesh because it lies farthest east within the country. Despite following a single time zone (Indian Standard Time), sunrise in Arunachal Pradesh can occur nearly two hours earlier than in some western parts of India during certain seasons.

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Why does the sun rise in the northeast first?

Most of India’s earliest sunrise destinations are concentrated in Arunachal Pradesh because it lies farthest east within the country. Despite following a single time zone (Indian Standard Time), sunrise in Arunachal Pradesh can occur nearly two hours earlier than in some western parts of India during certain seasons.