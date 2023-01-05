Bangalore, Delhi among the top performing global airports of 2022; check the complete list here

Last year marked the return of travel in full force after the pandemic, with airlines and airports struggling to keep up with the sudden surge of passengers. Still emerging from the Covid restrictions, they experienced several delays, disruptions and resource challenges. However, despite this climate, several airlines and airports worldwide excelled, Cirium Aviation Analytics said in its latest report.

With time, however, operations greatly improved as the industry added workers and adjusted capacity. Tracking this performance, Cirium released the list of the top-performing global airports of 2022 in which Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport found a place on second and seventh spots, respectively. While the former witnessed on-time departure for 84.08% of 201,897 flights, the latter saw 81.84% on-time departure for 411,205 flights.

“During 2022, airlines had difficulty anticipating the sudden recovery in demand. They had been disappointed on several previous occasions throughout the pandemic, when it looked like demand was picking up, only for it to reverse course in the face of new Covid variants,” it said, adding that when recovery finally came in 2022, the aviation industry struggles with understaffing and insufficient capacity, and delays and cancellations became issues.

Check out the complete list here.

*(HND) Haneda Airport

*(BLR) Kempegowda International Airport

*(SLC) Salt Lake City International Airport

*(DTW) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

*(PHL) Philadelphia International Airport

*(MSP) Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

*(DEL) Indira Gandhi International Airport

*(SEA) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

*(BOG) El Dorado International Airport

*(CLT) Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Delta Airline was honoured with the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence

Alongside, Cirium also published the list of most punctual airlines worldwide with Azul Airlines emerging as “the global leader”. It is a Brazilian carrier based in Barueri, a suburb of São Paulo. It offers scheduled passenger flights, mainly to destinations within Brazil but also to other parts of South America, North America and Europe. One of the three big airlines in Brazil, it launched its first flights in late 2008 and has, since, become the fastest-growing airline in the country.

Prior to this recognition, Azul was the winner of the ‘Best Regional Airline in South America’, ‘Best Airline Staff in South America’ and ‘Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in South America‘ in the 2019 Skytrax awards.

Here’s the complete list of the most punctual airlines in 2022.

*(AD) Azul

*(NH) ANA

*(JL) JAL

*(LA) LATAM Airlines

*(DL) Delta Air Lines

*(AV) SA AVIANCA

*(EK) Emirates

*(UA) United Airlines

*(QR) Qatar Airways

*(AA) American Airlines

Delta Airlines, on the other hand, was honoured with the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence, for the second consecutive year. “This award considers a number of factors including on-time performance, operational complexity and an airline’s ability to limit the impact of flight disruption to its passengers.”

