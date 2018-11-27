Top 50 beaches around the world: Pack your bags and head to these exquisite destinations

Whether you are seeking solitude or are on a lookout for adventures, beaches make for the perfect travel destination. You can indulge in water sports, throw a party for your loved ones or just lie on a mat with a book in hand – beaches rarely disappoint.
To make sure you never run out of stunning beach destinations to explore, Flight Network has curated a list of top 50 beaches around the world.
Shipwreck Beach, Mykonos
This beach in Zakynthos, Greece, also known as Navagio Beach, is tucked away in a beautiful secluded cove surrounded by towering golden cliffs. Visitors can reach this pristine beach only by boat. This otherworldly tropical destination is sure to take your breath away.
Whitehaven Beach, Queensland
Located on Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, this beach is what dreams are made of. It is accessible only by a seaplane or a helicopter and has over 290 days of sunshine a year. If you want to have a perfect sun-kissed beach experience, this will make for a great choice.
Hidden Beach, El Nido
The protruding limestone cliffs surrounding this picturesque beach makes it postcard perfect, Experience some world class diving by day and an exotic nightlife by night on your next travel destination.
Praia Do Sancho, Pernambuco
Nestled on the small island of Fernando de Noronha, about an hour off the coast of Brazil, the remote Praia do Sancho has repeatedly made it to one of the world’s best beaches, year after year. The golden sands and blindingly blue waters are worth every bit of penny and time you invest on your vacation.
Tulum Beach, Quintana Roo
Set against a green backdrop, this beach features teal waters, white sand and a sparkling sun. Head to this serene getaway on your next vacation and come back rejuvenated and refreshed!
The other beaches that made it to top 50 are:
Grace Bay, Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos Islands
Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
Anse Source D’argent, La Digue Island
Maya Bay, Phi Phi
Varadero Beach, Matanzas, Cuba
Diani Beach, Kwale County
Pink Sands Beach, Harbor Island
Anse Lazio, Praslin Island
Railay Beach, Thailand
Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres Island, Cancun
Noetzie Beach, Plettenberg Bay
Balandra Beach, Baja California Sur
Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
Honokalani Beach, Maui
Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic
Coffee Bay, South Africa
Platja de Formentor, Mallorca, Balearic
Lanikai Beach, Oahu
Malmok Beach, Aruba
Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island
Isla Holbox, Holbox Island
Half Moon Cay, Little San Salvador Island
Manuel Antonio Beach, Costa Rica
Blinky Beach, Lord Howe Island
Long Beach, British Columbia
Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town
Hyams Beach, Australia
Cable Beach, Western Australia
Lucky Bay, Western Australia
Champagne Beach, Vanuatu
Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico
Honopu Beach, Kauai
Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island
Comporta Beach, Setubal
Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland
Calanques de Sugiton, Massif des Calanques
Bai Khem Beach, Phu Quoc Island
Wineglass Bay, Tasmania
Laguna Beach, California
Pin these excellent destinations on your travel bucket list.