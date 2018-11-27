Top 50 beaches around the world: Pack your bags and head to these exquisite destinations

Whether you are seeking solitude or are on a lookout for adventures, beaches make for the perfect travel destination. You can indulge in water sports, throw a party for your loved ones or just lie on a mat with a book in hand – beaches rarely disappoint.

To make sure you never run out of stunning beach destinations to explore, Flight Network has curated a list of top 50 beaches around the world.

Shipwreck Beach, Mykonos

This beach in Zakynthos, Greece, also known as Navagio Beach, is tucked away in a beautiful secluded cove surrounded by towering golden cliffs. Visitors can reach this pristine beach only by boat. This otherworldly tropical destination is sure to take your breath away.

Whitehaven Beach, Queensland

Located on Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, this beach is what dreams are made of. It is accessible only by a seaplane or a helicopter and has over 290 days of sunshine a year. If you want to have a perfect sun-kissed beach experience, this will make for a great choice.

Hidden Beach, El Nido

The protruding limestone cliffs surrounding this picturesque beach makes it postcard perfect, Experience some world class diving by day and an exotic nightlife by night on your next travel destination.

Praia Do Sancho, Pernambuco

Nestled on the small island of Fernando de Noronha, about an hour off the coast of Brazil, the remote Praia do Sancho has repeatedly made it to one of the world’s best beaches, year after year. The golden sands and blindingly blue waters are worth every bit of penny and time you invest on your vacation.

Tulum Beach, Quintana Roo

Set against a green backdrop, this beach features teal waters, white sand and a sparkling sun. Head to this serene getaway on your next vacation and come back rejuvenated and refreshed!

The other beaches that made it to top 50 are:

Grace Bay, Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos Islands

Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

Anse Source D’argent, La Digue Island

Maya Bay, Phi Phi

Varadero Beach, Matanzas, Cuba

Diani Beach, Kwale County

Pink Sands Beach, Harbor Island

Anse Lazio, Praslin Island

Railay Beach, Thailand

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres Island, Cancun

Noetzie Beach, Plettenberg Bay

Balandra Beach, Baja California Sur

Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

Honokalani Beach, Maui

Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

Coffee Bay, South Africa

Platja de Formentor, Mallorca, Balearic

Lanikai Beach, Oahu

Malmok Beach, Aruba

Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island

Isla Holbox, Holbox Island

Half Moon Cay, Little San Salvador Island

Manuel Antonio Beach, Costa Rica

Blinky Beach, Lord Howe Island

Long Beach, British Columbia

Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town

Hyams Beach, Australia

Cable Beach, Western Australia

Lucky Bay, Western Australia

Champagne Beach, Vanuatu

Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico

Honopu Beach, Kauai

Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island

Comporta Beach, Setubal

Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Calanques de Sugiton, Massif des Calanques

Bai Khem Beach, Phu Quoc Island

Wineglass Bay, Tasmania

Laguna Beach, California

Pin these excellent destinations on your travel bucket list.