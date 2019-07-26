Best amusement parks in the world have been revealed: Which one would you like to visit?

A trip to an amusement park is a sure shot way to relive one’s childhood. The swings, the magic tricks, the ferris wheels are enough to transport one to their carefree childhood days. Needless to say, amusement parks are the best place to take children for a fun-filled time.

Advertising

In case you are unsure where to take them on your next holiday this year, TripAdvisor has come up with a list of the world’s best amusement parks. Here are some you can choose from:

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This theme park in Orlando, Florida opened in 1999 and is a magical place where magical creatures and superheroes come alive. You can enter into a school of witchcraft and even fly high with a web slinger.

Magic Kingdom Park

Situated in Florida, this is the first among the four theme parks that was opened at Walt Disney World Resort. This amusement park is magical and has lovely Disney characters and a lot much more to offer.

Advertising

Universal Studios Florida

Opened in 1990, it is a theme park and also a production studio. The theme of the park is entertainment industry, especially movies and television, and one can guess how exciting it would be!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

This zoological theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida is operated by The Walt Disney Company. It is considered as the largest theme park in the world and is dedicated to the theme of animal conservation and nature.

Le Puy du Fou

This historical theme park in Les Epesses is greatly preferred by tourists. Its main attractions include The Phantom Birds Dance, The Secret of the Lance, Richelieu’s Musketeers among others.

Universal Studios Hollywood

This theme park in the San Fernando Valley promises a complete Hollywood experience. With park rides, restaurants and a real working movie studio, the place promises to be a lot of fun.

Tivoli Gardens

This amusement park situated in Copenhagen, Denmark opened in 1843 and is believed to be the second-most popular seasonal amusement park in the world.

Europa-Park

Placed in the heart of Europe, it is considered as one of the world’s most beautiful theme parks. More than five million people visit this place every season and not without a reason. It has over 13 roller coaster rides and can accommodate 60,000 tourists every day.

The Island in Pigeon Forge

This 23-acre entertainment destination is a treat for families and offers great fun. One can enjoy shopping, dining along with several joyrides. It has a multi-million dollar show fountain that is programmed to perform to light and sounds, making it a must-visit place.

SeaWorld

This United States theme park chain has its headquarters in Orlando, Florida. The park has sea lion, zoological displays orcas among other marine animals.

So, where are you planning to visit?