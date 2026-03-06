The world’s strongest and weakest passports revealed

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The Henley & Partners Passport Index 2026 has once again ranked the world’s most powerful passports based on how many destinations their holders can access visa-free, via visa-on-arrival (VOA), or through an electronic travel authorisation (ETA).
The index compares passports from countries across the globe and measures international travel freedom. This year, Singapore retained the top spot, offering its citizens access to 192 destinations without needing a traditional visa.
Asian passports dominate the top tier, with Japan and South Korea sharing second place, while several European nations occupy the majority of the top 10 positions.
Several other countries closely follow in the rankings with marginal differences in visa-free access.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, India ranks 75th, with Indian passport holders able to travel to 56 destinations visa-free or through visa-on-arrival or ETA. While India’s passport mobility remains significantly lower than that of top-ranking countries, it still provides access to a range of destinations across Asia, Africa, and island nations without requiring a pre-approved visa.
As for the bottom 10 weakest passports, Eritrea (92nd) tops the group, with access to 38 countries, followed by Bangladesh (93rd) and North Korea (94th). Nepal (95th) remains easily accessible for Indians without a visa. Lower ranks include Somalia (96th), Pakistan (97th), Yemen (98th), Iraq (99th), and Syria (100th). Afghanistan (101st) has the weakest passport with access to just 24 destinations. Many of these countries face conflict, sanctions, or limited diplomatic ties, which significantly restrict global travel mobility.
