The world’s strongest and weakest passports revealed

The Henley & Partners Passport Index 2026 has once again ranked the world’s most powerful passports based on how many destinations their holders can access visa-free, via visa-on-arrival (VOA), or through an electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

The index compares passports from countries across the globe and measures international travel freedom. This year, Singapore retained the top spot, offering its citizens access to 192 destinations without needing a traditional visa.

Asian passports dominate the top tier, with Japan and South Korea sharing second place, while several European nations occupy the majority of the top 10 positions.

Countries ranked 5th to 10th

Several other countries closely follow in the rankings with marginal differences in visa-free access.