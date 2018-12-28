Flashback 2018: Destinations that were popular this year

The idea of a good vacation is different for different people. Some might want to laze around the white sand beaches, while others might want to enjoy the crisp air of snow-capped mountains. This year, Tripadvisor released their list of top ten destinations around the world. With the year coming to an end, let’s take a look at the places that were a huge hit among tourists. Some of them have been an all-time favourite with people, universally. Maybe, you can plan a trip in the New Year too.

Paris, France

Everyone who visits Paris for the first time probably has the same itinerary: The Louvre, Notre Dame, The Eiffel Tower, among others. Wandering the city’s grand boulevards on foot, eating in the romantic roadside cafes and bistros, and shopping in Les Puces (the flea market) also make it to the top of the list.

London, UK

There’s so much to see and do in London, it’s easy to be overwhelmed. Major sights like the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace are on most visitors’ itineraries, but no matter what your interests are, you’ll probably find something here to explore. Art lovers should make a beeline for the National Gallery and the Tate Modern.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is the ideal place to try a famed Balinese massage (it’s Asia’s top spa destination), and explore the treasure trove of museums and galleries.

New York City, USA

Statue of Liberty, the Met, Times Square are popular attractions. But it is advisable that you also visit the hole-in-the-wall bars, the delis, and the quirky shops.

Marrakech, Morocco

The local farmers’ or flea market may be a fun place to spend a Saturday morning, but it’s got nothing on Marrakech’s markets. Spend a day here to immerse yourself in the spectacle.

Rome, Italy

It’s nicknamed the Eternal City for a reason. In Rome, you can drink from a street fountain fed by an ancient aqueduct. Or see the same profile on a statue in the Capitoline Museum and the guy making your cappuccino.

Prague

The Prague Castle has overlooked the city since the 9th century, and the synagogues and cemetery of the Jewish Quarter are must-sees. Nightlife here is diverse and plentiful, from trendy clubs to sophisticated wine bars to late-night cellar bars.

So, where are you heading out to in the New Year?