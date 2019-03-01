Love beaches? Here are the 10 best beaches in the world

Some like the hills, while others are lured by the sun, sand and the water. In case you are one of those who loves to sit by the beach and wait for the sun to set on the horizon, you are in for a treat. According to TripAdvisor, these are the top 10 beaches in the world for 2019.

So why wait, pack your bags and head to these picturesque beaches and enjoy the heavenly view.

Baia do Sancho

This beach on Fernando de Noronha island, which is just off Brazil, has been ranked as the best beach in the world. And going by the breathtaking views it offers, it is not difficult to understand why.

Varadero Beach

Varadero Beach in Cuba is a huge tourist attraction. Its blue waters look surreal and one even can surf to their heart’s content here.

Eagle Beach

Situated in the neighbourhood of Oranjestad, Aruba, the white sand and turquoise water of this place attracts several tourists. You can visit it any time of the year.

La Concha Beach

Located in the Concha Bay, it is considered as one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. The best time to visit is between June to September.

Grace Bay Beach

Known for its long stretch of white sand and blue water, it is situated at the northeast coast of Providenciales. The clean water and beach apparently runs a little over three miles long (4.8 km).

Clearwater Beach

With its clear and inviting water, Clearwater Beach remains a favourite among tourists. There are several restaurants and lodging provisions available.

Spiaggia dei Conigli

In case you are looking for lots of sun, clear water and white sun, this is the place you need to go to.

Seven Mile Beach

The Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman has crystal clear water and is a great place to relax or just take a stroll and soak in the beauty of the place.

Playa Norte

The beach is picture-perfect- it has palm trees, blue water and several restaurants. You must add this beach to your travel bucket-list this year.

Seven Mile Beach

The Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica is famous for its white sand, clear water and the many water activities one can do here.