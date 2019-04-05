Fly often? Here are world’s top 10 airlines

For those who fly frequently, a good, convenient and comfortable flight is an important factor. While fliers have to put up with some problems like delays, there are some airlines which manage to offer a good flying experience. American travel and restaurant website company TripAdvisor has released a list of the 10 best airlines in the world. Sitting firmly on the first place is Singapore Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways and EVA Air.

Here’s a list of the world’s 10 best airlines.

Singapore Airlines

One of world’s most-awarded airlines, Singapore Airlines offers both comfort and convenience. It has been regarded as the best airline in the world since 2018.

Qatar Airways

The state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways started operations in 1994. The airline employs around 43,000 people and connects a wide range of international destinations.

EVA Air

An abbreviation of Evergreen Airways, EVA Air is a Taiwanese international airline. It was founded in 1989, and the airline since then has expanded into various operations.

Emirates

Based in Dubai, Emirates is a part of The Emirates Group. It is the fourth largest airline in the world.

Japan Airlines (JAL)

Japan Airlines (JAL), with its headquarters in Tokyo, is the country’s largest airline. The airline flies continuously to about 60 domestic destinations and connects more than 30 international destinations.

Southwest Airlines

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (WN) is the world’s largest low-cost airline. It flies to more than 100 destinations and 10 countries.

Azul

It is Brazil’s largest international airline, as per the number of cities served. It connects 100 destinations.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand operates in more than 20 domestic destinations. It also provides services to international ports.

Jet2.com

Headquarters at Leeds Bradford International Airport (LBA), Jet2.com has nine other operating bases. According to the reviews, it is very clean and has very helpful staff.

ANA (All Nippon Airways)

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has its headquarters in Tokyo. This Japanese airline connects 50 destinations within Japan and also several International destinations.