Toggle Menu
Fly often? Here are world’s top 10 airlineshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/destination-of-the-week/top-10-airlines-in-the-world-5660470/

Fly often? Here are world’s top 10 airlines

American travel and restaurant website company TripAdvisor has released a list of the ten best airlines in the world. Sitting firmly on the first place is Singapore Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways and EVA Air.

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Find out the world’s top 10 airlines. (Source: File Photo)

For those who fly frequently, a good, convenient and comfortable flight is an important factor. While fliers have to put up with some problems like delays, there are some airlines which manage to offer a good flying experience. American travel and restaurant website company TripAdvisor has released a list of the 10 best airlines in the world. Sitting firmly on the first place is Singapore Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways and EVA Air.

Here’s a list of the world’s 10 best airlines.

Singapore Airlines

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Singapore Airlines been been regarded as the best airline in the world since 2018.  (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

One of world’s most-awarded airlines, Singapore Airlines offers both comfort and convenience. It has been regarded as the best airline in the world since 2018.

Qatar Airways

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Qatar Airways started operations since 1994. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways started operations in 1994. The airline employs around 43,000 people and connects a wide range of international destinations.

EVA Air

Advertising
flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
EVA Air is a Taiwanese international airline. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

An abbreviation of Evergreen Airways, EVA Air is a Taiwanese international airline. It was founded in 1989, and the airline since then has expanded into various operations.

Emirates

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Emirates is the fourth largest airline in the world. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Based in Dubai, Emirates is a part of The Emirates Group. It is the fourth largest airline in the world.

Japan Airlines (JAL)

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Japan Airlines is the country’s largst airline.  (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Japan Airlines (JAL), with its headquarters in Tokyo, is the country’s largest airline. The airline flies continuously to about 60 domestic destinations and connects more than 30 international destinations.

Southwest Airlines

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Southwest Airlines flies to more than 100 destinations. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (WN) is the world’s largest low-cost airline. It flies to more than 100 destinations and 10 countries.

Azul

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Azul connects more than 100 destinations. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It is Brazil’s largest international airline, as per the number of cities served. It connects 100 destinations.

Air New Zealand

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Air New Zealand provides services to international ports. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Air New Zealand operates in more than 20 domestic destinations. It also provides services to international ports.

Jet2.com

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
Jet2.com has nine other operating bases. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Headquarters at Leeds Bradford International Airport (LBA), Jet2.com has nine other operating bases. According to the reviews, it is very clean and has very helpful staff.

ANA (All Nippon Airways)

flight, best flights, best airlines in the world, list of best airlines in the world, indian express, indian express news
All Nippon Airways connects 50 destinations within Japan. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has its headquarters in Tokyo. This Japanese airline connects 50 destinations within Japan and also several International destinations.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Adventurous. Alone. Attacked.
2 Cheapest destinations around the world you can visit this summer
3 Magical Walt Disney World locations to say 'I Do'