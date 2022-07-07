Tina Dabi and her husband enjoying their time in Goa makes us want to pack our bags, too

If you have been considering travelling somewhere, IAS officer Tina Dabi‘s Goa holiday will prove to be just the impetus you need.

The Indian Administrative Service officer and her husband Pradeep Gawande (also IAS) took off to Goa following their intimate nuptials in April this year. Enjoying their time on the beaches, they shared a few pictures on social media to rouse our wanderlust. Take a look.

In a series of pictures titled “Becoming one with the waves”, Tina showed us glimpses of her holiday in one of the most-loved destinations for travellers from around the world. In the first picture, the couple held hands as they walked towards the sea and posed looking at the waves crashing.

They also showed us the picture of — what appears to be — the property where they stayed, and safe to say, it looked luxurious!

Then, there was a photograph of the overcast sky and beach shacks, followed by one in which they relaxed on the beach, showing just their feet. There were some pictures featuring their friends, followed by more pictures of the couple.

In one of them, as Tina clicked a mirror selfie, Pradeep looked at her lovingly.

The couple solemnised their intimate wedding in the presence of close friends and family members earlier this year, and they matched in pristine-white outfits. While the bride radiated divinity in a white silk sari with a golden border, the groom complemented her in a white kurta-pajama set.

Dabi, who is the first ever girl from the Dalit community to top the UPSC examination, was previously married to Athar Aamir Khan, who had stood second in the UPSC examination in 2016, the same year as her.

