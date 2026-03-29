Three historic journeys that begin in Amritsar

Located in the heart of Punjab, one of India’s most historically and culturally significant cities, Amritsar has long been a gateway to remarkable journeys. Beyond its spiritual and historical landmarks, the city also serves as the starting point for routes that connect travellers to important religious sites, historic borders, and scenic hill destinations. Here are three historic journeys that begin from Amritsar, each offering a glimpse into India’s heritage and geography.

The spiritual journey to the Golden Temple

Golden Temple, Amritsar, has one of the largest community kitchens in the world (Photo: Wikipedia) Golden Temple, Amritsar, has one of the largest community kitchens in the world (Photo: Wikipedia)

For millions of visitors each year, the most profound journey in Amritsar begins at the Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib — the holiest shrine of Sikhism. Founded in the late 16th century by Guru Arjan Dev, the temple represents ideals of equality, devotion, and community service.