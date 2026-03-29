Three historic journeys that begin in Amritsar

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Located in the heart of Punjab, one of India’s most historically and culturally significant cities, Amritsar has long been a gateway to remarkable journeys. Beyond its spiritual and historical landmarks, the city also serves as the starting point for routes that connect travellers to important religious sites, historic borders, and scenic hill destinations. Here are three historic journeys that begin from Amritsar, each offering a glimpse into India’s heritage and geography.
For millions of visitors each year, the most profound journey in Amritsar begins at the Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib — the holiest shrine of Sikhism. Founded in the late 16th century by Guru Arjan Dev, the temple represents ideals of equality, devotion, and community service.
Pilgrims from across the world arrive in Amritsar to walk through the temple complex, listen to the continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, and partake in the langar, one of the world’s largest community kitchens. The experience is not just religious but deeply cultural, reflecting Sikh traditions of hospitality and humility. For many, visiting the Golden Temple marks the beginning of a meaningful spiritual journey.
About 45 kilometres from Amritsar, the road to the Wagah Border offers one of the most dramatic experiences of modern Indian history. Wagah marks the crossing point between India and Pakistan and has been a symbol of the two nations’ shared yet complex past since the time of the Partition of India.
Every evening, crowds gather to watch the Beating Retreat ceremony, a highly choreographed display by the border security forces of both countries. The event blends patriotism, spectacle, and history, as flags are lowered simultaneously before the gates are shut for the night. For travellers, the journey from Amritsar to Wagah is not just a short drive but a powerful reminder of the subcontinent’s past.
Amritsar also serves as a convenient starting point for journeys toward the Himalayan foothills. One of the most popular routes leads to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, located about 200 kilometres away.
The drive gradually transitions from the plains of Punjab to the forested hills of Himachal. Dharamshala is globally known as the home of the Tenzin Gyatso and the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile. The nearby town of McLeod Ganj attracts travellers with its monasteries, mountain views, and Tibetan culture.