Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel partner with Amar Chitra Katha to showcase Indian heritage

City Palace at night, Pichola lake, Udajpur, Rajasthan (representative image, File photo)

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Thursday said that it, along with group firm SOTC Travel, have partnered with Amar Chitra Katha to bring alive India’s heritage with the launch of ‘Great Indian Journeys’.

#ThomasCookIndia & @ACKComics present Great Indian Journeys. Recreated to relive the stories, Puranas & the rich history of India through unique experiences. Set out on a holiday with your family on a short trip to explore our #IncredibleIndiahttps://t.co/s4fmoUIY7Q

*T&C apply pic.twitter.com/CkwU03uECz — Thomas Cook India (@tcookin) September 17, 2020

The itineraries curated under this offering present young explorers and parents with an engaging format to discover India’s rich heritage and iconic attractions, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

The Great Indian Journeys provides a four-five day itinerary through historic locales like Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Udaipur, Mathura, Hampi, Delhi, Agra, it added.

Read| Painting in Jaipur, yoga in Rishikesh: Top domestic destinations for travellers to pursue new hobbies

Each itinerary incorporates exclusive elements such as personalised storytelling sessions around favourite historical characters, spectacular sound and light shows, local culinary experiences among others, the filing said.

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at Rs 32.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.