This winter, ditch the beach and visit some of these breathtaking lakes across the country

The year of beach vacays has officially come to an end. Well, almost. Next year, and for your 2021 yearend winter vacations, let’s give Maldives a rest and ditch the sandy shores for lakes. That’s right. Pinterest’s travel trends predictions for 2022 hint towards a rise in search for ‘lake trip outfits’, which means people are ready to swap the beach for a dip in the lake or responsible water activities.

It is worth mentioning that lakes, especially alpine lakes, are part of a delicate ecology that need to be maintained. Hence, lake visits are definitely one of the best examples of responsible tourism that makes us aware not only of beautiful flora and fauna, but also their importance.

Let us give you some suggestions for some of the best lakes to visit across the country.

Chilika Lake, Odisha

The largest coastal lagoon in the country and the second largest in the world, Chilika Lake is special for more reasons than one, but hardly as popular among Indian tourists. It is a saltwater lagoon situated at the end of River Daya and hosts several migratory birds during winters, which is the best time to visit it.

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankur Bagchi (@ankurbagchi1)

Also a great trip to take during the winter, the Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim is the second highest in the country, perched at a height of 17,000 ft. The lake is fed by glaciers. It freezes during winter, and there’s a mysterious little patch that doesn’t.

Loktak Lake, Manipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRAVEL Destination | INDIA (@travel_._destination)

Loktak Lake is not only the largest in northeast India, but is also home to the country’s only floating national park, Keibul Lamjao. It is famous for its floating vegetation, aka phumdis, and is a delight for bird watchers and shutterbugs.

Bhimtal, Uttarakhand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhimtal_island on the lake (@bhimtal_islandonthelake)

While everybody knows about Nainital, Bhimtal doesn’t get as much attention. It is one of the largest lakes in the Kumaon region when it comes to surface area and has a unique added attraction to it — the island in the middle of the lake that houses an aquarium to showcase the aquatic life found in the region.

Dal Lake, Kashmir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by visit kashmir (@dallake_kashmir)

Dal Lake houses a miniature version of Srinagar with shops, houses, medical facilities, ATMs, markets, and schools floating on it. The owners of the shikaras and the houseboats anchored in the lake derive their livelihood from these waters which freeze during the winters. It is one of the most famous lakes in the country, but is cowering under the weight of pollution and weed growth.

Tso Moriri Lake, Ladakh

The serene lake located about 250 km from Leh that is flanked by a mars-like landscape of magnificent mountains, Tso Moriri is home to many migratory birds, marmots, and sometimes the Tibetan wolves. Known as Tso Moriri Wetland Conservation Reserve, the lake is a part of the wetland reserve under Ramsar site and bans pitching tents or construction near the lake for its preservation. The lake, which is highest in its altitude in India, has a surreal blue colour that is further augmented by the surrounding ochre landscape.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulse of Northeast (@pulseofnortheast)

What was initially created as a reservoir after the Umiam river was dammed for hydroelectricity is now one of the biggest manmade lakes and top tourist destinations in Meghalaya. The Umiam Lake is situated 15 km from Shillong on the way to Guwahati and hosts many water sports activities like kayaking, water cycling, scooting, and boating.

Prashar Lake, Himachal Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Thakur (@musafirhoon__)

Located in Mandi, Prashar Lake requires not a drive or even a walk but a trek to witness its unreal beauty. Surrounded by the Dhauladhars on all sides and sitting in the lap of dense forests and sprawling meadows, this lake is located at an altitude of 2,734 metres. An ancient pagoda-style temple stands beside the lake dedicated to Rishi Prashar, the patron God of Mandi.

Sela Lake, Arunachal Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tapan Das (@tpn_das)

The Sela Pass in Arunchal Pradesh at a height of 13,700 ft. boasts of as many as 101 lakes, with one of them being the Sela Lake. Considered a religious site by the state’s Buddhist population, the lake is also referred to as ‘Paradise Lake’, and for good reason.

Pushkar Lake, Rajasthan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Jha (@indian_droneguy)

Also known as Pushkar Sarovar, the lake situated in Ajmer, Rajasthan is surrounded by as many as 500 Hindu temples and 52 bathing ghats which are frequented by Hindu pilgrims throughout the year. November-March is the best time to visit to avoid Rajasthan’s scorching summer heat.

ALSO READ | Six offbeat domestic destinations for your winter travel

Ooty Lake, Tamil Nadu

The Ooty Lake is one of the most popular places to visit in Tamil Nadu given its abundant natural beauty. A manmade lake originally aimed for fishing, it now draws hundreds of tourists everyday. Surrounded by green bushes and eucalyptus trees, boating is one of the major activities in the lake.

Vembanad Lake, Kerala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudarsanam Sriram (@sudarcholantours)

Winter is the best time to experience the tranquility of the backwaters of Kerala, one of them being the country’s longest and Kerala’s largest lake — Vembanad Lake in Kottayam. The houseboats offer an absolutely calming and romantic sojourn into the lake.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!