This theme park in Japan is allowing visitors to work remotely from atop a Ferris wheel!

The highlight of the package is the Ferris wheel, which is WiFi equipped, thereby allowing people the option of spending up to one hour on it. (Source: Pixabay)

Can you imagine taking your work to an amusement park — sending important mails and holding Zoom calls from atop a Ferris wheel? Well, if you are living in Japan, this could be your reality. Yomiuriland, a theme park in Tokyo, is ingeniously trying to boost tourism by selling day passes to people who are looking for some interesting places to work remotely.

According to CNN, people will be able to work remotely in the theme park October 15 onwards, as part of its ‘Amusement Workation’ package. They are required to pay 1,900 yen (Rs 1,312.56) for one person and 3,600 yen (Rs 2,486.96) for a pair. Guests can set up a working space in a poolside work booth, which is believed to be complete with table, chairs — both the ones found in offices and of deck variety — and WiFi.

But, the highlight of the package is definitely the Ferris wheel, which is WiFi equipped, thereby allowing people the option of spending up to one hour on it. When they think they are done for the day, people can also check out all the other attractions inside the park, such as the botanical garden, a haunted house, a roller coaster, among other such things for which they will have to pay a little extra, the outlet mentions.

But just like the other theme parks in the country, this amusement park, too, has asked visitors not to scream while enjoying the rides — as part of its COVID-19 safety and hygiene protocol. The East and West Japan Theme Park Associations — a group of theme park operators who oversee attractions like Universal Studios Japan and Tokyo Disneyland — have advised that guests keep their masks on and scream in their heart instead.

