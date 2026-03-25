This luxury resort is named among TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026

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In a proud moment for India’s luxury hospitality sector, Madhya Pradesh’s Oberoi Rajgarh Palace has been named among the World’s Greatest Places of 2026 by TIME Magazine.
Perched above a serene rain-fed lake in the Maniyagarh Hills of Madhya Pradesh, the 65-room luxury resort is a meticulously restored 350-year-old residence of the Bundela dynasty. Opened in November 2025, the palace seamlessly blends heritage charm—seen in its frescoed interiors—with modern indulgences, including private pools, lush gardens, expansive terraces, and a full-service spa.
TIME’s annual list highlights 100 global destinations that offer “meaningful, exciting travel,” and the Rajgarh Palace stands out for its immersive experiences rooted in culture, cuisine, and wildlife.
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Guests at the palace can explore nearby attractions like the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho Group of Monuments—renowned for its intricate 9th–12th century temples—or head to Panna National Park, celebrated for its successful tiger repopulation and rich biodiversity, including leopards and sloth bears. The location adds to the property’s appeal, positioning central India as an emerging luxury travel hub.
The Rajgarh Palace is among three Indian stays featured on this year’s list, reinforcing the country’s growing presence in global luxury travel.
Reacting to the honour, Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, expressed pride in the recognition, in an official press statement by The Oberoi Group, calling it a reflection of the group’s commitment to preserving India’s heritage through refined hospitality. CEO Vikram Oberoi added that every element of the palace has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the region’s spirit, highlighting the increasing global appreciation for India’s culture and experiential travel offerings.
With its unique blend of history, luxury, and curated experiences, Oberoi Rajgarh Palace is fast emerging as a standout destination on the global map.