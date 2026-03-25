This luxury resort is named among TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026

In a proud moment for India’s luxury hospitality sector, Madhya Pradesh’s Oberoi Rajgarh Palace has been named among the World’s Greatest Places of 2026 by TIME Magazine.

Perched above a serene rain-fed lake in the Maniyagarh Hills of Madhya Pradesh, the 65-room luxury resort is a meticulously restored 350-year-old residence of the Bundela dynasty. Opened in November 2025, the palace seamlessly blends heritage charm—seen in its frescoed interiors—with modern indulgences, including private pools, lush gardens, expansive terraces, and a full-service spa.

TIME’s annual list highlights 100 global destinations that offer “meaningful, exciting travel,” and the Rajgarh Palace stands out for its immersive experiences rooted in culture, cuisine, and wildlife.