This is the most picturesque destination in the world, according to social media users

In an era when everything, starting from places to food items, needs to be validated with the term ‘Instagrammable’ to be considered pretty enough, and everything gets ‘hashtagged’, it is possible to know which are social media’s favourite destinations.

According to money.co.uk analysis of social media metrics, every social media platform has a vote for its favourite destinations of the world.

And for Instagram, the numbers reflected a clear win for London which, the website revealed, has 150 posts on Instagram mentioning the city, 150,000+ searches on YouTube, and more than 28 billion views on TikTok, acquiring the title of the most picturesque destination in the world.

Succeeding London were Dubai and Paris, ragingly popular on TikTok and Instagram respectively.

The analysis also revealed the most favoured destinations by each social media platform, with London being the most popular on Instagram, followed by New York City and Paris.

For TikTok users, Dubai tops the list, followed by New York City and Barcelona. For YouTube users, the highest vlog searches were for Bali, followed by a tie between London and Paris.

