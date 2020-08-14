This Independence Day, discover the destinations in these patriotic Bollywood films

A still from the 2004 film Swades that you can watch this Independence Day.

Indians love their movies as much as they enjoy stepping out and visiting new places. This Independence Day, while they cannot really leave their house and revel in the spirit of the occasion, they can still watch some movies. Patriotic movies are a hit on the day, because people are interested in watching and learning more about their country.

This Independence Day, Booking.com — a digital travel company — has curated a list of four special films that have been shot in different places in India. Enjoy them, and once the pandemic is over, you can even plan a trip to some of these places. Read on.

Swades, Wai, Maharashtra

The SRK-starrer Swades (2004) is the story of a man who leaves his comfortable job at NASA and returns to India to bring about a change. A film that evokes the feeling of belonging to one’s country and embracing all its imperfections, Swades was extensively shot in a place called Wai, situated at the foothills of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar. Located on the banks of River Krishna, Wai is a town of prominence and resonates the glorious years of the Peshwas. With beautiful temples and scenic views, Wai makes for a hidden gem of Maharashtra. The famous boat ride in the movie, that also made the poster of the film, was shot at Dhom Dam, a beautiful dam on Krishna river near Wai.

Rang De Basanti, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Understand the story of India’s freedom struggle with Rang De Basanti (2006), a film so powerful, it takes you on a journey with six young Indians who sacrificed their lives while fighting for their friend, who taught an important lesson to the society. The film explored parallels between how India would change if today’s youth was as driven as that of pre-independent India. The youth anthem ‘Khalbali’ was shot in the majestic Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur. Built around 1734 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, the then King of Jaipur, the fort was constructed as a place of retreat. It is situated at the edge of the Aravalli hills and overlooks the charismatic city of Jaipur.

Airlift, Bhuj, Gujarat

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift (2016) is a story of a Kuwait-based businessman, who carried out the heroic evacuation project of Indians based in Kuwait, bringing them safely back to India during the invasion by Iraq. While the film starts with Ranjit Katyal’s (played by Akshay Kumar) life in Kuwait, it portrays the feeling of belongingness to one’s own country. To recreate and depict Kuwait during 1990, the film was shot in the deserts of Bhuj. Based in the Kutch district of Gujarat, Bhuj is known to depict the cultural and structural instances from the Indus Valley Civilization. It also hosts the famous White Rann of Kutch festival.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Based on the real story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and how she makes history as the first Indian female pilot in combat in the Kargil War, this recently-released movie was extensively shot in Lucknow. The beautiful city, famed for its Nawabi culture and amazing food, is a unique mix of ancient and modern. It is home to extraordinary monuments depicting a fascinating blend of ancient colonial and oriental architecture. Immerse in the cultural heritage and richness of Lucknow as you watch Gunjan Saxena this Independence Day.

