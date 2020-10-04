This Caribbean country is offering remote work visa to digital nomads; find out

In order to avail the benefits of the programme, the applicants will need to provide proof of health insurance and "pay local market rates for access to any healthcare during their time on the islands". (Source: Pixabay)

In keeping with the current trend of providing people remote-work visas, Caribbean country Antigua and Barbuda has become the latest nation to open its doors for people looking for a change of scene. According to The Independent, the country is willing to welcome digital nomads amid the pandemic — which has made it clear that for many jobs, one does not need a designated office space, but instead they can work remotely from any part of the world and still get the work done.

The outlet reports that the island nation is launching a ‘Nomad Digital Residence scheme’, allowing eligible applicants to stay for up to two years. Its Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in a statement: “You can work in any part of the world from Antigua as if you were in your office or home”.

But, you are only eligible if your earnings fall in a certain bracket. The programme is open to those earning at least $50,000 (Rs 36,66,130) a year — the applications cost $1,500 (Rs 1,09,983.90) for a single applicant, $2,000 (Rs 1,46,645.20) per couple and $3,000 (Rs 2,19,967.80) for a family of three.

ALSO READ | Shorter distances, bigger cities on Indian travellers’ list this year, survey finds

In order to avail the benefits of the programme, the applicants will need to provide proof of health insurance and “pay local market rates for access to any healthcare during their time on the islands”.

The outlet further reports that the country has remained largely safe from the coronavirus, with only a few scattered cases since the beginning of the pandemic. “We have learned how to detect infected persons quickly, how to treat them rapidly, and how to contain community spread,” Browne was quoted as saying.

With this, Antigua and Barbuda joins the ranks of many other nations that have offered remote-work visa in the pandemic. Previously, Barbados had introduced the ‘Barbados Welcome Stamp’ under a new government scheme, and had started taking applications for international tourists, tempting them with the opportunity to work remotely on the island’s beautiful beaches for up to one year.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd