These natural wonders of Australia are guaranteed to bring alive your Instagram feed

From its pristine blue waters and white sandy beaches to its lush green forests and floral diversity, Australia is blessed with innumerable natural gems. With its enchanting views, most of which still remain untouched and unknown, it is decidedly a photographer’s paradise. Its diverse colour palette is a sure shot way to add vibrancy to your Instagram feed.

If you’re the kind of traveller looking for views that you can soak in as well as flaunt, then Australia is the place to be. Grab your travel planner and take note of these wonders that will up your Instagram game instantly.

Jacaranda season, Sydney and surrounds

Travellers visiting New South Wales between October and November can experience the stunning Jacaranda season in full bloom. During the season, hidden spots and quiet streets throughout the state’s suburbs are blanketed in light-purple petals, covering the ground like violet snow and creating a picture-perfect setting. For the most eye-catching experience, check out Sydney’s Kirribilli, or take a two and a half hour road trip to Singleton in the Hunter Valley.

Heart Reef, Queensland

Nestled off the coast of Queensland’s Whitehaven Beach, floating alongside one of the most famous reefs in the Whitsundays, the newly opened ‘Heart Island’ offers guests an unforgettable experience starting with a 30-minute helicopter flight over Whitehaven Beach, Hill Inlet and Heart Reef. Once you have landed on the private ‘Heart Island’ pontoon helipad, you have 90 minutes to explore the lagoon, or simply relax and enjoy the sea breeze. This exclusive tour is available to just six guests per visit and includes a once in a lifetime boat ride around the famous Heart Reef, which until now could only be seen from the air. The best time to visit the Great Barrier Reef is from June to October.

Autumn trees, Mount Macedon

A one-hour drive from Melbourne, Victoria’s natural beauty needs no filter to impress. From March to May, visitors to Mount Macedon will be able to capture the explosion of rich shades of red, gold and orange as the region’s leaves start to turn. Stunning autumn hues can also be found in other regional locations across Victoria including Bright, Beechworth, Walhalla, Dandenong Ranges and Daylesford.

Rock pools, Flinders, Mornington Peninsular

Crystal clear waters, intriguing rock-formations and a charming seaside village is what you’ll find at the town of Flinders in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. With stunning photo opportunities in and out of the water, the most photographed shot is floating in one of the aqua blue rock pools. Located near the Mushroom Reef Marine Sanctuary, one and a half hours drive from Melbourne, travellers looking to take home bragging rights won’t be disappointed.

Little Blue Lake, Mt. William National Park

Nestled between the tall trees on the way to Northern Tasmania’s Mt. William National Park lies a vivid aqua blue lake that looks unreal. Named after its astonishing vibrant appearance, the Little Blue Lake is a two hours’ drive from Launceston. While swimming is not an option here, factor in some time to have a picnic or explore the surrounding forest and waterfalls. Not to forget capturing its enchanting beauty in your camera.

Umpherston Sinkhole, Mt Gambier

If you think magical gardens are only for fairy tales, think again. Located on the border of South Australia and Victoria lies Mt Gambier’s Umpherston Sinkhole. What was once a limestone cave is now a magical sunken garden fitted with pebbled terraces, hanging vines and beautiful flowers to fill your feed. Only two hours’ drive from the Grampians, Umpherston Sinkhole is a magical experience worth travelling for.

Bitter Springs, Elsey National Park

Known for its natural beauty, diverse landscapes and unique wildlife, Australia’s Outback is full of delightful hidden surprises just waiting to be found. Nestled beneath the towering trees and rugged surrounds of Elsey National Park lies an unbelievable crystal-clear thermal pool known as Bitter Springs. Four and a half hours drive from Darwin, spend the day exploring the stunning surrounds before cooling off in this magnificent natural spa.