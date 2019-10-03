These hot mud bath locations are messy yet therapeutic

A recent small-scale pilot study published in the International Journal of Biometeorology noted that hot mud treatments and sodium chloride mineral baths relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis. While Peloid therapy is the use of clay or mud to treat ailments, the traditional Balneotherapy treatment involves immersing the body in mineral water or mud that is rich in minerals.

Advertising

Sodium chloride or just warm water, whatever offers some relief from chronic joint pains, surely calls for a visit to some popular hot mud bath destinations. To plan your next vacation, we have zeroed down on some locations.

Boryeong, Korea

Every year, in the month of July, people gather at Boryeong for a muddy bath, where the sludge is believed to be rich in germanium, bentonite and have healing properties.

Napa Valley, California

The volcanic eruption of Mt Konocti reportedly coated the valley in mineral-rich volcanic ash eight million years ago. The native Wappo tribe are believed to be the first to use the hot spring baths. However, it’s now a popular skin therapy destination.

Volcan El Totumo, Colombia

Advertising

El Totumo Mud Volcano is an active mud volcano located near sea level in northern Colombia in the municipality of Santa Catalina. A popular tourist destination, it’s known for its alleged healing mud bath, and receives most of its visitors from nearby Cartagena.

Wadden Sea

This UNESCO site consists of a 500-km stretch of tidal mud flats between the coast of continental northwestern Europe and the Frisian Islands. Included in this unusual UNESCO Site are intertidal sand and mudflats, salt marshes, sandbanks, seagrass meadows, beaches and dunes. If the weather permits, the Wadden Sea can be visited all year round and is entirely free of charge.

Santorini, Greece

Amid Santorini’s majestic cliffs, there is a volcanic island of Palea Kameni where you can bathe in warm, sulphuric waters, slathering on the mineral-rich mud from top to toe.