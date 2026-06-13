These forests in India come alive with fireflies every monsoon

As the monsoon breathes new life into India’s forests, a magical spectacle unfolds after sunset. Thousands of fireflies emerge from the undergrowth, transforming entire landscapes into glittering natural light shows.

For nature lovers, photographers, and wildlife enthusiasts, the firefly season is one of the most enchanting reasons to venture into the wilderness during the rains. Here are five forests and destinations in India where you can witness this mesmerising phenomenon.

Purushwadi, Maharashtra

Often referred to as India’s most famous firefly destination, Purushwadi is a small tribal village located near the Western Ghats. Every year, just before the monsoon peaks, thousands of fireflies gather here for their mating season. The forests surrounding the village light up with countless glowing insects, attracting visitors from across the country. Several local communities also organise firefly festivals, offering guided night walks and camping experiences.