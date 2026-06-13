These forests in India come alive with fireflies every monsoon

As the rains arrive, forests across India transform into dazzling natural light shows created by thousands of glowing fireflies.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 13, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Firefly tourismAll about firefly tourism (Photo: AI)
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As the monsoon breathes new life into India’s forests, a magical spectacle unfolds after sunset. Thousands of fireflies emerge from the undergrowth, transforming entire landscapes into glittering natural light shows.

For nature lovers, photographers, and wildlife enthusiasts, the firefly season is one of the most enchanting reasons to venture into the wilderness during the rains. Here are five forests and destinations in India where you can witness this mesmerising phenomenon.

Purushwadi, Maharashtra

Often referred to as India’s most famous firefly destination, Purushwadi is a small tribal village located near the Western Ghats. Every year, just before the monsoon peaks, thousands of fireflies gather here for their mating season. The forests surrounding the village light up with countless glowing insects, attracting visitors from across the country. Several local communities also organise firefly festivals, offering guided night walks and camping experiences.

Rajmachi Forests, Maharashtra

Located between Lonavala and Karjat, the Rajmachi region is renowned for its firefly displays during the pre-monsoon and monsoon months. Dense forests, ancient forts, and rolling hills provide the perfect habitat for these bioluminescent insects. A night trek through Rajmachi during firefly season offers a memorable experience as entire stretches of vegetation shimmer in the darkness.

Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra

Part of the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot, Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to rich flora and fauna, and scenic firefly gatherings. The sanctuary’s dense forest cover, high humidity, and minimal light pollution create ideal conditions for fireflies. During the monsoon, visitors often encounter glowing trails and clusters of flashing insects along forest paths.

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Firefly Fireflies at a forest in Germany (Photo: Wikipedia)

Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu

Located in the Western Ghats, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve offers more than just wildlife sightings. During the rainy season, parts of the reserve come alive with fireflies, particularly in moist forested areas. The combination of mist-covered forests, monsoon showers, and glowing fireflies creates a magical atmosphere that enhances the reserve’s natural beauty.

Why do fireflies glow?

Fireflies produce light through a natural chemical reaction known as bioluminescence. The flashes are primarily used during the mating season, helping males and females identify potential partners. Monsoon conditions, high humidity, moderate temperatures, and lush vegetation—create ideal breeding environments, leading to a surge in firefly activity.

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Responsible firefly tourism

While witnessing fireflies can be magical, visitors should remember that these insects are highly sensitive to disturbance.

  • Avoid using flash photography.
  • Do not shine bright torches directly at fireflies.
  • Maintain silence and avoid disturbing their habitat
  • Follow designated trails and local guidelines.
  • Refrain from catching or handling the insects.

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