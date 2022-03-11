‘The Power of the Dog’: Exquisite locations where the Oscar-nominated film was shot

The 94th Academy Awards is scheduled for March 28, 2022. Among the films nominated in the Best Picture category this year is The Power of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Dano, among others. This is one of the 12 nominations the Jane Campion-directed movie has bagged, including Best Director. And even though the film is set in Montana, United States, it wasn’t actually filmed there at all.

Amazing acting, direction, and spectacular cinematography aside, the stunning locations you see in the movie are all shot in locations across New Zealand including Central Otago, Lindis Valley, Dunedin, Oamaru and Queenstown.

“On the second day of sniffing around the South Island, which I know well, I was taken to a property near the Hawkdun Ranges area in Central Otago. I fell in love with it. It’s so remote and it’s 360 degrees empty with an amazing hill range behind it that felt very atmospheric. Ultimately, shooting in New Zealand wasn’t a compromise, it was the best choice for us,” Campion said in a statement.

Let’s take a look at 5 of the most striking locations seen in the film:

Dunedin Railway Station, Dunedin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Lipschutz (@lipscer)

The scene where George picks up his parents at the train station was filmed at the magnificent Dunedin Railway Station. Opened in 1906, this ornate Flemish-Renaissance style building is one of the South Island’s most prominent architectural landmarks.

Oamaru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oamaru & Waitaki, New Zealand (@waitaki_nz)

The scenes in the fictional town of Herndon, Montana, were filmed in Tyne and Harbour Streets at Oamaru’s Victorian Precinct. This neighborhood in Oamaru’s harbour has preserved many 19th-century buildings constructed in local white limestone, and is popular for its local Steampunk community.

Snow Picnic, Queenstown Hill, Queenstown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taiane Agnoletto (@taiagnoletto)

In The Power of the Dog, not long after they’re married, Rose (played by Kirsten Dunst) and George (played by Jesse Plemons) are alone on a hillside where she teaches him a few dance steps. This filming location is Queenstown Hill, located overlooking the city of Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu, with Cecil Peak as a backdrop.

Bannockburn Sluicings, Cromwell, Central Otago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby (@sabritsky)

The Bannockburn Sluicings are a spectacular landscape of cliffs and pinnacles that are the remains from large-scale water blasting for gold searching back in the 19th century. The scene where Peter goes on a solo ride and comes across a diseased cattle carcass was filmed here, near the town of Cromwell.

Oturehua, Central Otago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrei Rusakou 📸 (@andryuhanz)

A rural property below the Hawkdun Ranges in Central Otago was used as the set for Burbank Ranch. The property backs onto the Oteake Conservation Park and is complete with vast plains, craggy, tussock-clad hills and sturdy mountain ranges as backdrop.

