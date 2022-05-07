Planning a road trip? You can drive through these countries with an Indian licence

There’s hardly a better way to truly know the pulse of a country, state, or city than driving through it. You can change plans intuitively, veer off the trodden path and discover new hidden gems by yourself, make an impulsive pit stop somewhere your heart desires, and watch the terrain, weather, and cultures change through the window of your car.

If you’re taking an international holiday this year, check out the list of countries that will allow you to comfortably drive through them with an Indian licence.

United Kingdom

You can drive through Scotland, Wales, and England for up to a year in a vehicle that belongs to a class stated in your licence. Note that UK drives on the left.

Malaysia

While you can drive through Malaysia with your Indian licence, you will need to have either an English or a Malay copy that has been attested by the issuing authority or by the Indian Embassy in Malaysia.

Australia

Australia‘s wilderness and natural abundance await you! Explore this wondrous country on four wheels with an English copy of your licence. You can drive in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and the Australian capital. Australians, too, drive on the left.

New Zealand

The delights of a road drive apply even more to a country like New Zealand which holds a surprise for its visitors at every turn. The usual rules of having an English licence, and a vehicle of a class approved apply, with which you will be able to drive for a year.

Hong Kong

Take a self-drive holiday and explore Hong Kong on wheels for as long as a year.

South Africa

South Africa requires you to have a current, English licence which also has your picture on it. And, you’re good to explore the beautiful villages and old school towns of South Africa.

Switzerland

Experience the life-changing trip to Switzerland by taking your plans in your hands, and driving through its quaint villages and the towering mountains. Note that in Switzerland, people drive on the right.

Sweden

Indian licences are valid in Sweden, too, except they have to be in either of the following languages: English, Swedish, German, French, or Norwegian.

Germany

Germany, which also drives on the right, requires you to have your licence in either English or German. You can drive in the country for up to six months. Please note that even though it is not mandatory to have an International Driving Permit in Germany, it is ideal.

Mauritius

You can explore the stunning locations of Mauritius for up to four weeks with an Indian licence.

France

Imagine driving through the vineyards of France or the picturesque, hilly roads of Corsica. You can do that with your Indian licence (in French language) for up to 6 months.

