These are some of the most beautiful mosques from around the world

Mosques across the world have long been celebrated not just for being the religious seat for Muslims but also cultural, architectural, and artistic wonders. The towering minarets, carved domes, and the intricate hand carving and painting on the walls are keys to knowledge about the Islamic culture and its teachings, and speak of the time they were built in.

As the world celebrates the holy month of Ramadan and mosques around the world gear up for Eid celebrations, let’s take a look at some of the world’s most beautiful mosques that inspire awe.

Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Iran

A stunning evidence of Iranian architecture, the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is located in Ishfahan. Built between 1602 and 1619 during the reign of Sheikh Abbas I, it is also a multifunctional space with a hospital, a bath, a royal mint, and a royal caravanserai.

ALSO READ | How craft and architecture can come together to tell new stories of identity and culture

Al-Aqsa Mosque, Old City of Jerusalem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artist Shot – Mahran Maher (@mahran.__.maher)

Considered the third-holiest site of Islamic pilgrimage, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the UESCO-recognised old city of Jerusalem is a holy site for Muslims and Jews. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad was transported here from the Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca before He ascended to heaven.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (@sheikhzayedgrandmosque)

Built as recently as 1996 by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE incorporates different styles of Islamic architectures. With a height of 100 metres, the mosque features 82 domes, over a thousand columns, 24 catar gold gilded chandeliers, and the largest hand-knotted carpet in the world.

Aqsunqur Mosque, Cairo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Overs (@oversnap)

Built in the Ottoman style back in the 14th century, the Aqsunqur Mosque in Cairo houses mausoleums of its founder Shams El-Din Aqsunqur and his sons. The beautiful building features typical Iznik tiles in the shape of cypress trees.

Blue Mosque, Turkey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒 (@visitturkeywithus)

The Sultan Ahmed Mosque is commonly known as Blue Mosque because of 20,000 hand-painted blue Iznik tiles on its grand ceiling. Built during the Ottoman Empire between 1609 and 1616, the mosque is built in a mix of traditional Islamic and Byzantine Christian architectural styles. It is surrounded by 6 minarets that seem to be piercing into the sky along with five main domes and eight secondary domes in the exterior.

ALSO READ | This is the most picturesque destination in the world, according to social media users

Jama Masjid, Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jama masjid (@jamamasjidofficial)

Jama Masjid is the final architectural extravagance by the maker of Taj Mahal, Shah Jahan. The second largest mosque in the country, Jama Masjid sits in the middle of Old Delhi and has three main gates, four towers and two 40-metre high minarets. It is built in traditional Mughal architectural style and is positioned in the direction of Mecca.

Ubudiah Mosque, Kuala Lumpur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheng Hon Loong (@c_honloong)

Considered to be the most beautiful place of worship in Malaysia, the Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar was built by Sultan Idris Mushidul Azam Shah as a gesture of thanksgiving after recovering from an illness. It has four minarets and a stunning golden dome.

Wazir Khan Mosque, Pakistan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walli Rehman (@wrehmanphotography)

Located in Lahore, the Wazir Khan Mosque in Pakistan has been standing tall and proud since the 17th century. Graced with fresco paintings and tiles in stunning colours of cerulean, cobalt blue, purples, oranges, greens, and yellows, the mosque also commands an unparalleled view of the Kashmiri Bazaar in Lahore.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!