These 7 Indian beaches are officially among the cleanest

India’s coastline is home to several beaches, but a select few have earned global recognition for their cleanliness, environmental management, safety, and sustainable tourism practices. These beaches have received the prestigious Blue Flag certification, an internationally recognised eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

From crystal-clear waters to well-maintained facilities and strict environmental standards, these beaches offer travellers a cleaner and safer coastal experience.

Here are seven Blue Flag beaches in India worth exploring.

Shivrajpur Beach, Gujarat

Located near the holy town of Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach is known for its waters and organised tourist facilities. The beach offers activities like swimming and scuba diving while maintaining strict cleanliness standards. Its eco-friendly infrastructure and waste-management systems helped it secure Blue Flag status.