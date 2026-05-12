These 7 Indian beaches are officially among the cleanest

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India’s coastline is home to several beaches, but a select few have earned global recognition for their cleanliness, environmental management, safety, and sustainable tourism practices. These beaches have received the prestigious Blue Flag certification, an internationally recognised eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).
From crystal-clear waters to well-maintained facilities and strict environmental standards, these beaches offer travellers a cleaner and safer coastal experience.
Here are seven Blue Flag beaches in India worth exploring.
Located near the holy town of Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach is known for its waters and organised tourist facilities. The beach offers activities like swimming and scuba diving while maintaining strict cleanliness standards. Its eco-friendly infrastructure and waste-management systems helped it secure Blue Flag status.
Golden Beach became one of India’s most celebrated Blue Flag beaches after its transformation into a cleaner, more sustainable tourist destination. Situated along the Bay of Bengal, it combines spiritual tourism with scenic coastal beauty. Visitors are drawn to its clean promenade, sunrise views, and improved environmental practices.
Steeped in history, Kappad Beach is believed to be where Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama first landed in India around 1498. Today, it is also recognised for its clean shoreline and eco-conscious tourism efforts. The calm atmosphere and scenic rocky coastline make it ideal for travellers seeking a quieter beach escape.
Surrounded by lush green hills, Rushikonda Beach is one of the cleanest and most scenic beaches on India’s eastern coast. Popular for water sports and family outings, the beach balances tourism with sustainable maintenance practices. Its organised amenities and cleanliness have made it a major attraction in Visakhapatnam.
Padubidri Beach stands out for its peaceful atmosphere, clean sands, and strong focus on environmental sustainability. The beach features proper waste-disposal systems, lifeguards, and eco-friendly visitor facilities. Unlike many crowded tourist beaches, it offers a serene and organised coastal experience.
Frequently ranked among Asia’s best beaches, Radhanagar Beach is famous for its crystal-clear water and natural beauty. Its controlled tourism and strict environmental measures help preserve its pristine condition. The beach remains a favourite for travellers looking for a clean island getaway.
Kasarkod Beach is recognised for its long coastline, clean environment, and sustainable beach management systems. It features eco-friendly infrastructure, including walkways, seating areas, and waste-management facilities. The beach is particularly popular among visitors seeking less commercialised coastal destinations.