National Geographic Traveller reveals the world’s 35 best destinations to visit next year

It seems that the world — although still dealing with the pandemic — is slowly returning to normalcy in the new normal. While 2020 was spent understanding the pandemic and staying safe, 2021 is likely to be the year of safe travel. At least that is what numerous surveys suggest. In fact, with many countries starting to open up their borders again, the recent National Geographic Traveller UK’s Best of the World 2021 list comes out at an opportune time. It lists the top 35 destinations in the world to visit next year.

According to The Independent, while travel continues to be restricted around the world, the list aims to “provide an optimistic dose of escapism” and help travellers plan their future itineraries.

As per the list, the destinations are divided into five categories: sustainability, nature and wildlife, adventure, culture and history, and family travel.

Pat Riddell, the editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said in a statement: “Coronavirus may well have scuppered many of our travel plans in 2020, but it hasn’t quashed our desire to see the world. And while we dream of distant shores and warmer climes, this list recognises the extraordinary destinations we can look forward to visiting when the time comes. Ahead of a new year – with the hope of a return to travel – we’re excited to share these 35 places, which will feature prominently on our future itineraries.”

Find out if your country features on this list:

Sustainability

Costa Rica

Helsinki, Finland

Alonissos, Greece

Copenhagen, Denmark

New Caledonia

Freiburg, Germany

Gabon, Africa

Denver, Colorado, US

Nature and Wildlife

Scotland, UK

South Africa

Isle Royale, Michigan, US

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada

Cerrado, Brazil

Lord Howe Island, Australia

Adventure

Greenland

Antarctica

Dominica

Svaneti Region, Georgia

Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina

The Carian Trail, Turkey

Culture and History

Coventry, UK

Porto, Portugal

Guam

Pueblo Nations, New Mexico, US

Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain

Gyeongju, South Korea

Tulsa, Oklahoma, US

Tonglu, Zhejiang Province, China

Family travel

Montenegro

Japan

England Coast Path

Transylvania, Romania

Space Coast, Florida, US

Hortobágy, Hungary

Indigenous British Columbia, Canada

