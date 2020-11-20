National Geographic Traveller reveals the world’s 35 best destinations to visit next year

It seems that the world — although still dealing with the pandemic — is slowly returning to normalcy in the new normal. While 2020 was spent understanding the pandemic and staying safe, 2021 is likely to be the year of safe travel. At least that is what numerous surveys suggest. In fact, with many countries starting to open up their borders again, the recent National Geographic Traveller UK’s Best of the World 2021 list comes out at an opportune time. It lists the top 35 destinations in the world to visit next year.
According to The Independent, while travel continues to be restricted around the world, the list aims to “provide an optimistic dose of escapism” and help travellers plan their future itineraries.
As per the list, the destinations are divided into five categories: sustainability, nature and wildlife, adventure, culture and history, and family travel.
Pat Riddell, the editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said in a statement: “Coronavirus may well have scuppered many of our travel plans in 2020, but it hasn’t quashed our desire to see the world. And while we dream of distant shores and warmer climes, this list recognises the extraordinary destinations we can look forward to visiting when the time comes. Ahead of a new year – with the hope of a return to travel – we’re excited to share these 35 places, which will feature prominently on our future itineraries.”
Find out if your country features on this list:
Sustainability
Costa Rica
Helsinki, Finland
Alonissos, Greece
Copenhagen, Denmark
New Caledonia
Freiburg, Germany
Gabon, Africa
Denver, Colorado, US
Nature and Wildlife
Scotland, UK
South Africa
Isle Royale, Michigan, US
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada
Cerrado, Brazil
Lord Howe Island, Australia
Adventure
Greenland
Antarctica
Dominica
Svaneti Region, Georgia
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina
The Carian Trail, Turkey
Culture and History
Coventry, UK
Porto, Portugal
Guam
Pueblo Nations, New Mexico, US
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain
Gyeongju, South Korea
Tulsa, Oklahoma, US
Tonglu, Zhejiang Province, China
Family travel
Montenegro
Japan
England Coast Path
Transylvania, Romania
Space Coast, Florida, US
Hortobágy, Hungary
Indigenous British Columbia, Canada
