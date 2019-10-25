The world gets its first guitar-shaped hotel; here’s everything you need to know

The world did not know it needed a hotel resembling a mountainous guitar, but now that it is here, it has truly wowed the masses.

This engineering masterpiece stands at an impressive height of 450 feet, and is the property of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood. Referred to as the ‘Guitar Hotel’, the building was three years in the making. Now, it is ready to welcome guests.

Sharing the excitement of the grand opening, Hard Rock Cafe’s official Instagram handle wrote, “A big day for the Hard Rock family! It’s the official Grand Opening of the Guitar Hotel at @hardrockholly”.

This 638-room hotel has been designed by Klai Juba Wald Architecture+Interiors of Las Vegas, and can be seen from a great distance, owing to its colossal height. The nights, especially, promise to be a visual treat as light works and music shows come together to provide guests with a breathtaking experience.

The hotel is part of the $1.5 billion expansion of the Hard Rock International casino resort, and also includes a 32,000-square foot rock spa and salon oasis — luxury at its finest.

Post its grand opening, the first performance at the Hard Rock Live will be that of Maroon 5. The band is likely to perform here on October 25.