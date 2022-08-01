scorecardresearch
The Unbound Collection to make their India debut with Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace

One of Bhopal’s oldest and most sought-after hotels, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will undergo extensive refurbishment to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as a 60-room heritage hotel

August 1, 2022 4:30:09 pm
Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Hyatt Hotels, Hyatt Hotels The Unbound Collection, Bhopal's Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, heritage hotel, indian express newsSpread across 18 acres, the hotel was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s last ruling Nawab Hamidullah Khan for his eldest daughter, Abida Sultan, and was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998. (Photo: PR handout)

Hyatt Hotels has announced its plans for the debut of The Unbound Collection in India, with the signing of an agreement for Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace. One of Bhopal’s oldest and most sought-after hotels, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will undergo extensive refurbishment to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as a 60-room heritage hotel and is expected to open in 2025.

Dhruva Rathore, Vice President of Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt, says, “Bhopal’s history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich Nawabi heritage make it a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt footprint throughout the sub-continent.”

Spread across 18 acres, the hotel was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s last ruling Nawab Hamidullah Khan for his eldest daughter, Abida Sultan, and was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998. The hotel will be completely renovated to bring alive the history and legacy of the Nawab’s royal residence through its interior design, and its storied past will be harnessed to deliver unique and authentic experiences.

The hotel will also provide a unique location for weddings and events, in addition to catering to premium business and leisure travellers, says a statement by Hyatt Hotels. Currently situated in one of Bhopal’s most affluent neighbourhoods, the hotel offers a view of the Bada Talab – one of the largest artificial lakes in the nation.

Sikandar Hafiz Khan, Chairman – Reliable Group, which owns Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, says, “Bhopal’s heritage and history find resonance in its palaces, architecture, and culinary offerings and have always found favour amongst both Indian and international tourists. This association will be instrumental in spotlighting Bhopal as one of the premier tourist destinations with unmatched accommodation for travellers from within and beyond India.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a collection of distinctive properties, with a different story to tell. Noor-Us-Sabah Palace is expected to join 30 hotels within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio globally, including Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California, Jinmao Hotel Lijang in Lijang, China, Hotel La Compañia in Panama City, Panama, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, and Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 04:30:09 pm

