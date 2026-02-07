The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit

Coffee is not just a beverage. For many its a mood, a vibe, a ritual, a pause away from life’s chaos. While every coffee lover has their own signature coffee order, some Indian cities are the ultimate destinations for high-quality coffee. From heritage coffee houses to modern speciality cafés, these places serve brews worth planning a trip around. So coffee lovers, update your next travel list with these Indian cities!

1. Bengaluru

Often called the coffee capital of India, Bengaluru is where tradition meets the Instagram coffee culture. The city is close to major coffee-growing regions such as Coorg and Chikmagalur, so freshness is a key priority here. You’ll find everything from old-school filter coffee joints to chic cafés serving single-origin pour-overs and cold brews. If you love strong South Indian filter coffee and experimental brews, this is your paradise.