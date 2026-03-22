The ultimate budget guide to Bir Billing

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Nestled in the scenic hills of Bir in Himachal Pradesh, Bir Billing has emerged as one of India’s most loved backpacker destinations. Known as the country’s paragliding capital, the region draws adventure seekers, nature lovers and digital nomads alike.
The good news is that you don’t need a luxury budget to enjoy this charming Himalayan town. From scenic hikes to monastery visits and café hopping, there are plenty of wallet-friendly experiences.
Even if you don’t plan to try paragliding yourself, visiting the Billing Paragliding Takeoff Site is worth it. Located high in the mountains, the spot offers sweeping views of the Dhauladhar range and the Kangra valley below. Travellers often hike or take a shared taxi up to the takeoff point and simply watch dozens of colourful paragliders glide across the sky. Sunset views from here are particularly breathtaking and completely free.
Bir is home to a vibrant Tibetan community, and several peaceful monasteries are open to visitors. One of the most well-known is Chokling Monastery, famous for its colourful prayer halls and large prayer wheel. Another serene spot is Sherabling Monastery, located a short drive away and surrounded by forested hills. Walking through these monasteries offers a quiet cultural experience without costing anything.
The region around Bir Billing is ideal for budget-friendly treks. A popular trail leads to Gunehar Waterfall, located near the charming village of Gunehar. The short walk takes visitors through small farms, village paths and patches of forest before reaching the waterfall. Many travellers also enjoy morning walks through Bir’s tea gardens when mist still lingers over the hills. If you don’t mind a little bit of rock climbing, a trek to Bangarou waterfall alongside a trained guide could leave you with a lasting memory!
Despite being a small town, Bir has a lively café culture that attracts backpackers from around the world. Spots like Garden Café and Avva’s Café are popular for their relaxed vibe, mountain views and reasonably priced meals. Spending a few hours reading, working or chatting with fellow travellers here is part of the Bir experience.
The Bir Landing Site is one of the liveliest spots in town. Throughout the day, paragliders descend here after flying from Billing, creating a colourful spectacle in the sky. Travellers often gather around the field with tea or snacks from nearby stalls while watching the parachutes land. There are also many rooftop cafes nearby from where you can enjoy the site of paragliders dropping off from the sky!
Renting a bicycle is another inexpensive way to explore Bir. Cycling through tea gardens, quiet lanes and nearby villages allows travellers to see the countryside at their own pace. The ride toward Gunehar village is especially scenic, with mountain views and traditional homes lining the route.
As the day winds down, many visitors return to the landing site or nearby viewpoints to watch the sun dip behind the mountains. In places like Bir Billing, it’s often the simplest experiences—fresh mountain air, quiet trails and golden sunsets—that make the trip memorable, even on a tight budget.