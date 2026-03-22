The ultimate budget guide to Bir Billing

Nestled in the scenic hills of Bir in Himachal Pradesh, Bir Billing has emerged as one of India’s most loved backpacker destinations. Known as the country’s paragliding capital, the region draws adventure seekers, nature lovers and digital nomads alike.

The good news is that you don’t need a luxury budget to enjoy this charming Himalayan town. From scenic hikes to monastery visits and café hopping, there are plenty of wallet-friendly experiences.

Watch paragliders soar over the valley

A participant lands during the world paragliding championship at Bir Billing in Kangra (Express photo) A participant lands during the world paragliding championship at Bir Billing in Kangra (Express photo)

Even if you don’t plan to try paragliding yourself, visiting the Billing Paragliding Takeoff Site is worth it. Located high in the mountains, the spot offers sweeping views of the Dhauladhar range and the Kangra valley below. Travellers often hike or take a shared taxi up to the takeoff point and simply watch dozens of colourful paragliders glide across the sky. Sunset views from here are particularly breathtaking and completely free.