Head to these destinations to avoid the frenzy of New Year parties

On December 31 and January 1, there will most likely be two kinds of people: the kind that parties through the night and into the New Year, and that which falls asleep at 10pm with their phone on silent mode. But at the intersection of both are people who do want to ring in the New Year with aplomb but away from the loud parties, crowds, and gatherings.

If you fall under that category, your safest bet might just be to escape the city for the night and wake up to a serene sunrise of the New Year, welcoming and embracing both its challenges and promises in tranquility, be it alone or with your loved ones.

Here are a few offbeat, quiet destinations you can head to from Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Delhi:

From Kolkata

Bangriposi, Odisha

This quiet haven in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is the setting for Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha’s romantic novel ‘Bangriposi’r Du Ratri‘. This tribal village is located at the foothills of the Thakurani ranges, and is around 220 km from Kolkata. Bangriposi’s abundance lies not in what you can do there, but instead how you can cherish each moment as you welcome another year.

From Delhi

Dundlod, Rajasthan

Explore one of the best kept secrets of Rajasthan at Dundlod, located in Nawalgarh tehsil in Jhunjhunu district, 260 kms from Delhi. Amongst the many havelis and forts it is punctuated by is the gem in its crown — the Dundlod fort which will stun you with its architecture as well as ancient tales.

From Bengaluru

Kunti Betta, Karnataka

Bengaluru‘s outskirts is dotted with places that you can visit within the day. One of them is Kunti Betta which is a hillock range that commands an uninterrupted view of the Pandavapura settlement. It is perfect for those passionate about rock climbing and trekking, specifically night trekking, as Kunti Betta is one of the few places near Bangalore which offers that.

From Mumbai

Jawhar, Maharashta

Located just 180km from Mumbai, Jawhar’s allure is inimitable. You would be surprised to find lush greenery and cascading waterfalls just within 4 hours of a drive. When in Jawhar, experience Warli art being made, get awestruck by the magnificent Dhabosa waterfall, and soak in the culture of this erstwhile tribal kingdom.

From Chennai

Tranquebar, Tamil Nadu

Located at the junction of the Bay of Bengal and Cauvery river, the formerly Danish town of Tharangambadi or Tranquebar is a wonderful destination in Tamil Nadu, just 275kms from Chennai to find the serenity of the waves and the history of the Dansborg Fort and Museum. Take a heritage walk from Landporten to the Danish Cemetery to explore Rehling’s House, Van Theylingen House, Zion Church, New Jerusalem Church, Forst Dansborg, Bungalow on the Beach and the Masilamani Nathiar Temple.

