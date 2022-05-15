The train that has been giving free rides for the last 73 years

In India, trains are one of the most budget-friendly and efficient ways to travel the length and breadth of the country, as they reach even the most remote regions. India is said to have the fourth largest railway network with over 22,593 operating trains that ferry freight as well as passengers for a humble fare.

But, one of these trains has not been charging its passengers any fare for the last 73 years. The Bhakra train, which plies along the border regions of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh connects commuters from Nangal to Bhakar.

Operated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board, the train covers a short distance of 13 km following a picturesque route along the Sutlej River and through the Shivalik Hills. The decision to waive off the fare was made to encourage tourists to visit the dam.

The special train was introduced back in 1948 when the dam was under construction to ferry employees and heavy machinery. Seven decades since, the train is still plying fare-free, carrying both BBMB employees as well as tourists. The Bhakra train is said to ferry around 300 passengers daily from 25 surrounding villages with students being the majority.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!